The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru spoke before the joint statement of Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Argentina regarding the situation in the country and in which they consider Pedro Castillo President of the Republic, who they say has been “victim of an undemocratic harassment”.

The text points out that “the decisions contrary to the constitutional and democratic order adopted by former President Pedro Castillo Terrones on December 7” generated the decision of Congress “to declare his vacancy in the strictest respect for the Political Constitution of Peru” .

Foreign Relations points out that, given this scenario, and in accordance “with the provisions of Article 115 of the Political Constitution of Peru, Vice President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra assumed the Presidency of the Republic.”

In the joint statement, Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Argentina assure that the ex-president is “the object of judicial treatment […] violation” and asked that the “citizen will” expressed at the polls by the Peruvian people be respected.

In this regard, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry indicated that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recognized, in its statement of December 8, “…the immediate action of the institutions of Peru in defense of democracy to avoid the realization of the institutional breakdown” and reaffirmed ” that it must be protected by the validity of the rule of law”.

Likewise, it indicates that in response to the existing consensus in Peru, “President Boluarte has presented a bill to the Congress of the Republic to advance the general elections, requesting that they be held in April 2024.”

“The Government of Peru reaffirms its conviction in the importance of complying with the international obligations established in the Inter-American System and in particular in the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and that the decisions that the powers of the State have been adopting to safeguard the institutional framework are respected. democracy and the rule of law in Peru,” the statement said.

“The Government of Peru reiterates its firm commitment to full respect for the human rights of all people in its territory, including those of former President Castillo, and will persist in safeguarding democratic institutions and the rule of law in the country,” it added. .