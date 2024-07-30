Peruvian Foreign Ministry orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry has ordered Venezuelan diplomats to leave the country, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s social media page. X.

They must do so within 72 hours. This is in response to “decisions made by the Venezuelan authorities,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Venezuelan government recalled diplomatic personnel from seven countries that called for a review of the presidential election: Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Chile.

Elections were held in Venezuela on July 28. The headquarters of the country’s President Nicolas Maduro announced his victory. The head of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso statedthat Nicolás Maduro received 51.2 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the protocols were processed.

Several countries did not recognize the election results. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro on his re-election as head of state.