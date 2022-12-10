The Peruvian Foreign Ministry affirmed this Friday that the opinions of the Mexican president, Andrés López Obrador (AMLO), and his chancellor, Marcelo Ebrardon the impeachment and arrest of the former leftist president Pedro Castillo “constitute an interference in the internal affairs of Peru.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the United Mexican States, Pablo Monroy, in order to convey to him the surprise that the expressions of the Mexican authorities have generated,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Pedro Castillo was arrested on Wednesday in Lima by the police hours after he announced the dissolution of Parliament and his intention to rule by decree, which led to his dismissal in the Peruvian Congress.

According to the police arrest record, disclosed by local media, Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima when he was taken into police custody. His objective was to seek asylum, according to the Peruvian press.

López Obrador said this Thursday that Castillo was the victim of a “soft coup” in which, in his opinion, the media and the Peruvian “economic and political elites” participated.

Mexico has affirmed, through the head of its diplomacy, that it is willing to grant Castillo asylum, for which it has initiated consultations with the Peruvian authorities.

We recommend you read:

However, Peruvian diplomacy indicates that “Ambassador Monroy was told of the need for states to abide by the rules contained in international treaties in force on the matter and comply with all the requirements that they establish.”