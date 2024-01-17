The prestigious international film festival in Berlin (Germany), known as the Berlinale, stands out among the three major European festivals along with Venice and Cannes. In this next edition, which will start on February 15, the premieres of two exciting Peruvian films will be presented: 'Raíz', directed by Cusco native Franco García Becerra, and 'Reinas', by Peruvian-Swiss filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke. In addition, the 'Berlinale' will offer a special children's and youth film program with the participation of feature films from Spain and Latin America. The magic of cinema is about to dazzle in the German capital!

What is the Peruvian film 'Queens' that will be presented at the Berlin Festival about?

The film 'Queens' transports us to the tumultuous time of the 90s, introducing us to the Lucía sisters (April Gjurinovic) and Aurora (Luana Vega), girls from a wealthy life who have recently met their father, a humble taxi driver (Gonzalo Molina). The plot thickens when the little girls' mother (Jimena Lindo) receives a job offer in the United States and wants to take his daughters. However, the father must sign a permit for them to leave the country. The situation is even more complicated, since the father has become attached to the girls and does not want to separate from them.

Why 'Root' is a movie that could steal some tears from you?

The other Peruvian film proposal is 'Raíz', filmed in Cusco, specifically in the province of Quispicanchis, and is presented in Quechua. The plot follows the story of Feliciano, an alpaca shepherd boy who dreams of seeing his country in the soccer world cup. However, his health is threatened by pollution caused by a mining company.

'Raíz' presents us with a plot where football and mining pollution go hand in hand. Photo: cinencuentro

The leading role falls to Alberth Merma, a promising actor from the Upis community, who will bring authenticity and realism to the representation of the Quechua-speaking community. It should be noted that this Peruvian film production benefited from the economic stimulus of the Ministry of Culture – SWOT 2021.