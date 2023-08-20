He culture Ministry (Mincul) announced in style the three chosen films that will seek to represent Peru in the next edition of the Oscars: ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’, by Joanna Lombardi; ‘Queens without a crown’by Gino Tassara; and ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’by Adrian Saba. However, what was intended to be an announcement that would make Peruvians proud, turned into a giant wave of criticism, which called into question the criteria used for the final election.

Given this, the Mincul made another publication on the networks indicating the steps followed for the election and who participates in it. In the following note we show you.

What did people say on social media?

After the publication of the candidate films, the public did not take long to attack the government entity writing criticisms against its decision. However, the general consensus did not question the three tapes, but one in particular: ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’. The film, starring Gisela Ponce de León, Karina Jordán and Jely Reátegui, premiered on July 6, 2023 and was already considered in the select group from which the Peruvian representative will come out at the Academy Awards.

‘Coveted Single 2’ was the film most criticized by the public due to its consideration in the group of those who could represent Peru at the Oscars. Photo: The Blue Tree

“What crap of films did they choose”, “There are better Peruvian productions that could compete”, “Those films do not represent us due to their level of production and content”, “I didn’t know there was a prize for the worst foreign film”, “‘Single coveted 2’? How much did they pay to be on the list?” “It would be better if we didn’t show up, we’re just going to be ashamed,” were some of the harsh comments on social networks.

How did the Ministry of Culture respond?

Finding himself in the eye of the storm, the culture Ministry He decided to come forward and give explanations regarding the election process on his social networks: “The bases of the calls are prepared by the Academies of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of the United States (Oscar Awards) and Spain (Goya Awards)”.

“According to the bases of the calls, the academies of each country that wish to present their candidate must coordinate the process or, failing that, the corresponding cinematographic authority. According to the bases, any national film that has its scheduled premiere in the commercial circuit for more than seven days between November 1 (Goya) or December 1 (Oscar) 2022 until October 31, 2023 can apply to be a candidate,” he continued.

In January 2024, the tapes that will compete for the golden statuette will be announced. Photo: Shutterstock

He added in his pronouncement that they, through the Directorate of Audiovisual, Phonography and New Media (DAFO), coordinate the process in a neutral manner, without choosing the applicant films, nor defining the Peruvian representative. Because that responsibility falls on the producers of each film, according to the bases and requirements of each academy, as long as they have not applied in previous years.

Finally, the Mincul pointed out that the selection committee for 2023 was made up of Peruvian filmmakers, the Association of Film Producers of Peru, the Union of Peruvian Filmmakers, the Association of Independent Filmmakers of Peru and the Association of Film and Audiovisual Directors. From Peru.

