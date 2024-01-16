Due to the reception it has been receiving in Peruvian cinemas, 'Died laughing', starring César Ritter and Gisela Ponce de León, will have a special screening in Madridin House of America. This is an institute that, among various activities, offers film screenings, which invites dialogue and makes known the different realities of the world.

YOU CAN SEE: Geraldine Fernández lied to all of Colombia: her real connection with 'The Boy and the Heron' is revealed

What do critics say about 'Dead Laughing'?

'Death of Laughter', directed by Gonzalo Ladines, is currently on the national billboard and has generated favorable comments from critics, journalists and opinion leaders. “An intelligent and courageous comedy,” wrote the controversial journalist and writer Jaime Bayly, on their social networks. “A very good film, with art and craft, with style and balls, it's about time,” said actor and host Gonzalo Torres.

“Ladines shows maturity in the visual aspect of a story in which she shoots at everyone: against comedians in the styleCarlos Galdos(“Javi Fuentes”), against the Nuevaolero totems, against the rude vedetismo on screens… Dead of Laughter is not the comedy that many believe, but rather a pivotal film in the transition of a filmmaker looking for new directions”, says the film critic Sandro Mairata.

Together with César Ritter and Gisela Ponce de Leon, we can see Giselle Collao, Job Mansilla, Daniel Menacho and the experienced Gianfranco Brero. The director, Gonzalo Ladines, has also directed the series Los Cinéfilos and the feature film 'Como en el cine'.

Will Laughing Dead be released in Spain?

The projection of 'Died laughing' It will be thanks to Latin Quearter (European distributor with operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the sales agent Quechua Films. Let us remember that The film also has a seller for international versions. Cinema Republic, a Spanish company specialized in selling remakes, obtained the feature film rights for these sales, it was announced.

For those who are in Spain, you can see it on Thursday February 1 at 6.30 pm at Casa de América, in Madrid.

#Peruvian #film #39Muerto #laughter39 #premiere #Spain