The national ribbon ‘Kinra’directed by the filmmaker Panatonic Frametook the Gold Astor of the International Competition in the 38th.to edition of Mar del Plata Film Festival. Last Saturday, the national director’s first film won the distinction for best feature film in the aforementioned contest, which included the participation of various works from all over the world, where the Peruvian film, which was filmed in Quechua, took all the awards. praise from the jury at the event.

What did Marco Panatonic, director of ‘Kinra’, say?

At the time of receiving the distinction, the filmmaker, who previously made the shorts ‘When we are no longer here’ (2016) and ‘Q’ellucha’ (2017), thanked his work team for “having put their body to walk through los Andes”, as well as the organizers of the festival and expressed his joy that his first feature film could be released in Latin America.

Marco Panatonic lifted the Golden Astor after winning the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Photo: Infobrisas

“I have a great experience. I was doubting whether I can make films, and I will continue to doubt, because in Peru there is a fascism that wants to destroy cinema. We have to continue fighting,” said Panatonic in clear reference to the discussed bill by Congresswoman Adriana Tudela.

In an interview for the festival’s website, Panatonic pointed out that the film was not made with actors, but rather wanted to involve Quechua-speaking people from Cusco and Chumbivilcas. In addition, he mentioned that he asked Jesús Colque, a Peruvian actor who starred in the film ‘Manco Cápac’, to help him meet with them and tell them about his experience.

In addition, the director highlighted the importance of the landscape in his work, which has an important role in the story. Panatonic also indicated that filming took place in the most remote areas of the city. “That everyday life had to be in the film, those streets and mountains, my people. Both in Cusco and Chumbivilcas, spaces are places where I walk, know and move,” he noted.

Marco Panatonic won the festival’s highest award with ‘Kinra’, his first feature film. Photo: Instagram Mar del Plata Film Festival

What did the jury say about ‘Kinra’?

The jury that chose ‘Kinra’ as the best feature film of the contest was made up of Prano Bailey-Bond, Celina Murga, Mimi Plauché, Charles Tesson and Tana Schémbori. They, in addition to classifying it as one of the big surprises in the last edition of the festival, praised the way in which it tells a strong story.

“Because of the way it tells a strong story through a powerful staging that allows us to observe the humanity of the characters. A true discovery,” was the jury’s verdict.

List of winners of the Mar del Plata International Film Festival

Astor Piazzolla Awards for International Competition

Best Feature Film: ‘Kinra’, by Marco Panatonic.

Special Jury Prize: ‘A ship left me taking me away’, by Cecilia Kang.

Best Direction: Laura Basombrío, for ‘Las Almas’.

Best Performance: Sara Summa in ‘Arthur & Diana’.

Best Screenplay: Shane Atkinson for ‘LaRoy’.

‘Kinra’ is about migration and moves away from the classic tourist landscapes of Cusco. Photo: Mar del Plata Film Festival

Astor Piazzolla Awards for Latin American Competition

Best Feature Film: ‘Another Sun’, by Francisco Rodríguez Teare.

Special Jury Prize: ‘O dia que te conheci’, by André Novais Oliveira.

Special Mention Short Film: ‘The Night of the Minotaur’, by Juliana Zuluaga Montoya.

Special Mention Short Film: ‘Nueva Esperanza’, by Carlos Rentería.

Astor Piazzolla Awards for Argentine Competition

Best Feature Film: ‘Inside Me I’m Dancing’, by Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann.

Best Direction: Romina Tamburello and Federico Actis for ‘Vera and the Pleasure of Others’.

Best Short Film: ‘Company Species’, by Juan Renau.

Special Mention Short Film: ‘Corrientes mercuriales’, by Carolina Fusilier and ‘The need for a witness’, by Renzo Cozza and Mariana Sanguinetti.

Astor Piazzolla Awards for the Altered States Competition

Best Film: ‘Malqueridas’, by Tana Gilbert.

Special Mention: ‘Orlando, ma biographie politique’, by Paul B. Preciado and ‘Mast-del’, by Maryan Tafakory.

Traffic Competition

Best Project: ‘Every document of civilization’, by Tatiana Mazú González.

