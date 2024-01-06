Sean Penn has generated international news after being captured walking hand in hand with his new partner between laughter and displays of affection. A series of photos captured by paparazzi were enough to know that the famous actor is happy and committed: his partner, another Peruvian actress. He knows who it is and everything that is known about this news.

YOU CAN SEE: David Soul: star of 'Starsky and Hutch' died

Who is the Peruvian figure that has been captured with Sean Penn?

Is about Nathalie Kelleyan actress who was born in Lima, Peru, fruit of the union of a Peruvian mother and an Argentine father. When she was two years old, she moved to Australia with her mother, who had married an Australian, whose surname Nathalie adopted. Since she was little, she showed her passion for modeling, beauty pageants and acting. Nathalie trained as an actress at North Sydney High School, Australia, the same school where Nicole Kidman studied.

Nathalie Kelley often shares images in which she praises and defends her culture. Photo: Instagram/Nathalie Kelley

YOU CAN SEE: Preity Zinta, Indian actress, would meet with fans in Lima: where and at what time can she see her?

How have Sean Penn and Nathalie Kelley been captured?

One summer afternoon, the American actor Sean Penn, 63, and his partner, Peruvian Nathalie Kelley, 39, they enjoyed South Beach. They then headed to Ocean Grill, a beachfront restaurant in Miami, for lunch.