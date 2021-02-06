Harold Gamarra is a dentist by profession but an artist by vocation and passion. At 7 years old, he played to imitate the voices of José José, Luis Miguel, José Feliciano and other artists that his parents used to hear. “The most distant memory I have is when I was little and I would climb into bed with a broom to sing,” he says.

He was unable to study at a music school, but sought to learn to sing and play instruments in a parish. Due to the influence of his family, he decided to study dentistry at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. However, he never left his artistic side and worked as a singer during the weekends, in addition to belonging to the Tuna and university choir. He came to the casting of Yo soy with the imitation of Chayanne and, after years of preparation, he managed to consolidate his interpretation of Emmanuel.

– Why did you dare to imitate Emmanuel if you already had Chayanne?

I had listened to Emmanuel’s songs but I didn’t place him much as an artist, I listened to “Smoke Girl”, “Everything collapsed”, I listened to “I want to sleep tired” and I knew the songs but not that they were all by Emmanuel. In the rematch program (I am) in 2016 a space emerged in which I return as Chayanne and the madness of I am also arises, for this I had heard the recommendation of a friend who told me that the color of my voice also It may look like Emmanuel’s, so I decided to give it a try and they really liked it so I came away with praise.

I decided to prepare, I took a year away from the program, I was doing things like Chayanne and I prepared myself with a repertoire of ten more or less well-known songs by Emmanuel, stronger themes on the program.

– Did you leave your career as a dentist to dedicate yourself 100% to music?

I dedicated 200%. In fact, I was missing my university degree and to get into music I lost some concentration and left my thesis pending, so I went straight to music. My family always told me to finish and I said ‘no, but I’m earning well, I already have my money’, when you are young you think that your whole life is going to live on music.

When time passes, I get the Emmanuel theme, I keep touring, everything is fine, I start doing events with a promoter, managing my own events, my own shows. March 2020 arrives and it was a slap for all the artists.

– How do you get to the second season of Yo soy Chile?

The first seasons of I am in Peru are the ones that are most remembered, so I said ‘if it opens, I’ll go’. Secondly, because Emmanuel is a very beloved character here, who, unlike Peru, is heard here twice. He has been in Viña del Mar so many times that I said ‘if it opens, I’m in Chile, I have to be there’, so I sent my video, I did my casting process. They responded to me after a month and a half.

I was coming and going for the recordings and my shows here in Peru. The recordings were every two weeks, then in February the rumor of the virus begins and the possibility that the borders will be closed. I couldn’t stay (in Chile) because I had shows in Peru. I go back and they close the borders, not for two weeks but for months.

– How did you go through the beginning of the pandemic?

It was a very hard blow, I had to abandon the contest there in Chile (…) At that time I had savings that I invested during the pandemic, I had saved bread for May and I kept doing additional things on social networks, I was with virtual concerts , with the video greetings, but it was not the same. The savings ran out in October and I resumed my career as a dentist, I saved again until they called me again from the Chilevisión production for the third season of Yo soy.

What is the most difficult thing to imitate Emmanuel unlike Chayanne?

The two characters are difficult to do because in order to sell the idea of ​​Chayanne or Emmanuel there are many requirements. You have to sing well, be in tune. In the case of Emmanuel, they are very heartfelt interpretations, you have to dance, you have to move well, otherwise it doesn’t convince, it doesn’t flow. gesticulation is very difficult to do. But if I could do Chayanne who sings and dances on stage, I think I can try to do Emmanuel. I arrived in Chile knowing that I have a character already formed but with more desire to learn, I have learned many things here.

-Do you have coahing in Yo soy Chile?

No, the things I have learned up to this stage have been on my own. There is already a stage in which we have a coach, a live band and the musical director is Carlos Figueroa, from the Viña del Mar orchestra. We have a very trome characterist who is going to change our face. These are things that will be seen later in the program and I hope it reaches that stage of galas, I am working very hard for that.

Peruvian artist Harold Gamarra plays Emmanuel in the Chilean format of Yo soy. Photo: Harold Gamarra Instagram

-What is your routine in Chile, how do you prepare for each presentation?

Being here only allows me to take time for many things, this loneliness has allowed me to study the character much more (…) I like to work on him in the mornings after breakfast, I just watch the videos and when I start to feel like moving, I’m doing stretching (…) Then I started with the subject of meditation, I found myself, I discovered many things, I returned to the subject of the guitar, this led me to start composing, especially on hot days or on Rainy days.

-Who do you consider to be your strongest competition in Yo soy Chile?

They are all good actually, but the competition I have is to fight every day to be a better version of me. I’m in a competition reality show and I think I’m competing so as not to think that I already know everything, I’m competing against myself.

I can’t say who does their job well because they do different things from mine, so competing with a performing artist, broad against an artist who may not dance a lot but has other resources would be an unfair competition, I try to evaluate myself and be tough on myself.

– Who do you see yourself with in the finals?

I think he would be next to ‘José Feliciano’, ‘Brian Johnson’, ‘Luis Miguel’, ‘Ricardo Arjona’.

– Unlike the first seasons of Yo soy Perú, the Chile contestants arrive with years of imitation work …

Here in Chile there is a job that is not called imitators, it is called doubles, who have to look like and sing similar to the artist, here is a job that is at least six or seven years old, there was a program called ‘My name is ‘and several imitators emerged, the program stopped airing but during all these years Chilean artists have been working their characters alone and that is why there is a good level

– How are both productions different?

Both have the same format, in both there is an impeccable scenic work. Here the production takes great care of us from contagions, they provide us with masks, they give us full face, when you get to record the channel there is a small capacity, there cannot be more than seven people in a large area.

Something that I have noticed different from the production of Peru is that here is a motivational coach who at the end of your gala approaches you and asks you how it went, if he sees you a little defeated, perhaps you did not do your gala well, he comes and encourages you ( …) Sometimes in Peru artists receive criticism and are destroyed by a comment that not only hurts what they love the most, which is their artistic career but also their personal appreciation, the only thing they can rely on is their friends who are there but they are going to go through the same thing, they are not psychologists, they do not have the right word to encourage you (…) Here they have that very rich, very good humanistic treatment.

– How do you perceive the acceptance of the public?

Thank God there is a good reception, the program here in Chile is stellar, the most watched at night, it has a lot of ratings, it has a lot of arrival in all regions of Chile, from Arica to Punta Arenas.

They give me affection and support, they tell me ‘Hey how nice to hear Emmanuel’s songs again, how well you interpret it, how well you are doing it’ and they have followed me, they have even looked for the presentations I did in Peru and they have told me ‘How cool I’ve also seen you as Chayanne and you do it very well!’

– How is your solo career going?

Now that I have been meditating, trying to find myself, I believe that this character of Emmanuel is opening many doors for me here and at the national level, in Peru too, I hope to travel to Mexico to be able to form something with a voice of my own, they want him there Emmanuel very much, they love Chayanne too, I want to make a career as a soloist accompanied by a music producer.

– What would you do if you win the award in Yo soy Chile?

This time here has allowed me to conclude with an important process that I had pending, I have been developing my thesis based on different data that I had already collected before. So I am about to support my thesis for these months and I think I will support it from here virtually.

What I would do with the award is to set up a dental clinic, health is something that will always give (…). If I win the award here, I will register my dental clinic. I will be there maybe full time or part time. So again they won’t catch me off guard.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.