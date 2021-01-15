Augusto Manzanares, a Peruvian designer who worked with renowned music stars such as Thalía and Lady Gaga, spoke about his latest work.

In conversations with América Espectáculos, the stylist revealed that he worked on the video clip for “In the morning”, Jennifer López’s last song.

As you remember, this Friday, January 15, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ launched her new musical project, which in half an hour already has almost 50,000 views on YouTube.

About, America TV contacted the designer to discuss his contribution to the video. According to him, he was in charge of dressing the singer in some of the many costumes that he showed.

Although he had complications in the process of creating and shipping garments, the Peruvian managed to finish orders successfully that were required for the video clip.

“I am very happy, we started the year very well. It was a project that we had been working on since December ”, the artist narrated through a video call.

”They looked for past collections, that go with the theme of the video. It was just one of the requirements they wanted, it was what Michelle used in Things magazine ”, explained Manzanares in the talk with the entertainment space of America TV.

Augusto Manzanares closed 2020 working with the singers Mayte perroni and Belinda, who wore their costumes in the end of the year projects.

