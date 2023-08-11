In an exciting and surprising night, the latest episode of the hit culinary competition ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ left its viewers in shock as it fired one of the most beloved and promising contestants of the season: Laura Spoya. The model, known for her charisma and beauty, failed to convince the implacable palate of the jury and she had to leave the program amid tears and thanks.

Spoya, who had displayed impressive culinary skills since the start of the season, had quickly become a a crowd favorite and was considered a strong contender to take the title this season. However, in the most recent episode, her performance failed to live up to expectations.

The moment of her elimination was emotional: she expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the program and said goodbye.

Comments on networks after the elimination of Laura Spoya in ‘A great chef: celebrities’. Photo: diffusion

The news of the departure of Laura Spoa It quickly spread on social networks, in which fans and followers expressed their sadness at his departure from the program. Hashtags like #LauraSpoya and #GranChefFamosos They became a trend in a matter of minutes, with messages of support and admiration for the contestant.

“How did they eliminate Laura Spoya? Wasn’t she the favorite?”, “I’m sorry that Laura Spoya has left”, “I don’t want anything anymore, I can’t believe it. My favorite left tonight” and “Today Peruvian cuisine died. Minute of silence for Laura Spoya eliminated”, were some of the comments.

