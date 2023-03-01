Peruvian authorities have found an ancient mummy in a courier’s bag. This is reported by the Peruvian news agency ANDINA. Agents made the discovery when they approached a man who was behaving drunk with friends at an archaeological site in Puno, a city in the south of the country.



28 Feb. 2023

The officers searched the man’s cooler bag and found an ancient mummy inside. The courier told them that he kept the mummy in his room in his parents’ home, in a box next to the television. According to him, the remains have been in the possession of his family for years, but now he had put them in his bag to show his friends.

According to the man, ‘Juanita’, as he called the mummy, belonged to his father in the past. By now he considered her “some kind of spiritual friend.”

In fact a man

According to experts, the mummy is between 600 and 800 years old and is in fact a man who was over 45 and 1.51 meters tall. The police confiscated the mummy and handed it over to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, which oversees cultural heritage.

The courier and his two friends, all aged between 23 and 26, have been arrested and are being prosecuted for possible crimes against Peru’s cultural heritage.

Several pre-Columbian cultures practiced mummification. Some mummies were buried, while others were brought out and put on display during important festivals.

