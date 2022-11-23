The Parliament of the Andean nation, openly opposed to the current president, denounced him for his statements about the possibility of providing Bolivia with an outlet to the sea, although the president raised a petition for “habeas corpus” to the high court that has been accepted. This was one of the disputes that the legislative body had opened against Castillo in its search to dismiss him, but the judicial decision makes it difficult for this to happen in the immediate future.

Peru’s Constitutional Court dealt a severe blow to the intentions of the Peruvian opposition, which enjoys a majority in the legislature, to ban President Pedro Castillo for five years for what they consider to be “treason.” The judicial body dismissed these accusations, which came after the Peruvian president hinted at the possibility of providing Bolivia with an outlet to the sea “if the Peruvians were in favor by means of a referendum” in a television interview.

This resolution comes after the president’s defense filed a “habeas corpus” lawsuit against Parliament’s Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations, the section in charge of accusing him of “treason.” The magistrates were in charge of analyzing the report drawn up by the legislature and classified it as “not in accordance with reasonableness parameters”, stating that “it violates the principle of interdiction of arbitrariness and fails to comply with the due motivation”.

The Constitutional sentence is forceful against the parliamentarians, since it affirms that in no part of its report is it specified what are the causes to accuse Castillo of treason against the fatherland and concludes that if the lawsuit had prospered it would be a “serious” precedent against the personal freedom of the president.

The judges affirm that the statements that Castillo gave about the possibility of providing access to the sea to Bolivia “fall within the freedom of expression” that Peru guarantees.

The political polarization in Peru between Castillo and the legislature is causing a political crisis

After this decision, the Peruvian opposition could only disqualify the president through an impeachment process, something that has already proven to be very difficult because they lack the necessary majority in parliament to be able to do it.

The controversy over the political crisis in Peru thus lives a new chapter, the same day that it was confirmed that the summit of the Pacific Alliance in Mexico was suspended due to the prohibition of this same body against the president to leave the country. Something that has led to the study of the possibility of the meeting taking place in Lima.

The confrontation between the legislative body and the presidency has reached the point that a delegation from the Organization of American States is studying the situation of political polarization and institutional crisis that the Andean nation is experiencing. President Pedro Castillo currently has six accusations against him, including some for corruption.

with EFE