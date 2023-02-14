Former ministers, former congressmen and various personalities asked the Foreign Ministry for a firm response against the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petrofor their “interferences and grievances”, in the midst of the political and social crisis that our country is experiencing.

President Gustavo Petro made some comments regarding a march by the National Police of Peru, in which called them “Nazis”. The declaration has been the object of criticism and reproach from different sectors of the Peruvian government.

In a statement, they indicated that Petro “not only systematically interferes in matters of internal competence of Peru”, but also “cowardly offends” to the National Police of Peru (PNP) by maintaining that it applies “Nazi methods” against the Peruvian people.

“This infamous statement was made on the same date that seven police officers have been assassinated by narco-terrorist elements,” they said.

“We must also remember that the president Petro sustains a campaign of lies in support of the former president coup leader Pedro Castillo Terrones, supporting the false version that he is illegally imprisoned without judicial resolution or legal defense”, they add.

Therefore, the signatories considered Gustavo Petro as “persona non grata” and demanded a “firm response” from the Peruvian Foreign Ministry against the Colombian president.

Jorge Montoya, a congressman from the Renovación Popular bench declared that “diplomatic relations must be broken immediately while that president remains in office.”

He also stated that the Peruvian government “cannot accept this type of grievance” committed by the president of Colombia. Petro’s statements were referred to by the congressman as “insults from the ex-guerrilla.”

The Government of Peru cannot accept this type of grievance against the State.

The request was signed by dozens of congressmen from Peru. See also Panama: what's next for Martinelli's children after being released from prison? Photo: El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

More measures against Colombia

The Congress of Peru also requested to declare as “persona non grata” the ambassador of Colombia,



Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos (Avanza País) asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, to consider the possibility of declaring the ambassadors of Colombia and Argentina “persona non grata”.

In a letter addressed to the head of Torre Tagle, the parliamentarian requested that action be taken “immediately” for the repeated interference by presidents of both countries, Gustavo Petro and Alberto Fernández, respectively, in the internal affairs of Peru.

It alleges that with the latest actions undertaken by the governments of Latin American countries, it is intended to “destabilize” the constitutional rule of law in Peru.

The parliamentarian too requested the definitive withdrawal of the Peruvian ambassadors of both countries and that he be sent a detailed report on the actions that the Peruvian Foreign Ministry is undertaking in this case.

El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

