Peruvian President Dina Boluarte tries new request to bring elections forward on Tuesday | Photo: EFE/Presidencia del Perú/Luis Iparraguirre

The Peruvian Congress postponed until this Tuesday (31) the analysis and voting of a bill to bring forward the presidential and legislative elections to October this year.

The decision was approved by a score of 66 votes in favor, 44 against and six abstentions. Last Friday (27), the proposal was rejected by the Congress of Peru.

The president of the Constitution Committee of the House, the Fujimorista Hernando Guerra García, met with leaders of the political parties to present a new text for the proposal.

The main opposition parties to the proposal are the ultraconservative Renovação Popular, the centrist Ação Popular, and Peru Livre, the Marxist party that brought former president Pedro Castillo to power in 2021.

To be approved, the bill needs the favorable vote of at least 87 of the 130 Peruvian congressmen. After this process, the proposal will have to be voted on again in the next legislature to be ratified into law.

Last Sunday (29), the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, declared in a public statement that if the bill is approved, she will request that new elections take place later this year.

This decision meets one of the demands of demonstrators who in the last two months have been the protagonists of violent protests in the country, resulting in 60 deaths in clashes between protesters and police forces.