The Peruvian Congress approved a parliamentary motion that rejects “the constant interference in the country’s internal affairs” by the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

The motion was approved with 61 votes in favor of the 130 parliamentarians of the Peruvian Congress and comes days after the two leaders, along with those of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, guaranteed that former president Pedro Castillo is “the object of judicial treatment (…) in violation” and demand that the “citizen will” expressed in the ballot boxes by the Peruvian people be respected.

The motion proposes “to express repudiation of the constant and unacceptable acts of interference in matters of internal competence of Peru” by López Obrador and Petro “to the detriment of the Republic of Peru”.

In addition, they consider that their statements constitute “a violation of international law to the detriment” of Peru and ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “present this motion” to the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, expelled from the country by the government of Dina Boluarte .

They also asked the Chancellery to take the approved motion to Colombia’s ambassador to Peru, Eufracio Morales.

On the last 15th, the Peruvian government summoned its ambassadors in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia for consultations, for what it considers interference in its internal affairs by those countries, when questioning the presidential succession in Peru.

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola asked López Obrador six days later to “stop referring to Peru”, hours after the president said that the country’s government is “highly questioned” for “opting for repression”. .

“We ask Mr. López to stop referring to Peru, because with a lot of effort we managed to have our country at peace and we are not going to allow people who have no relation to the government of Peru to demonstrate causing incessant interference in Peru’s affairs,” said Otárola at a press conference.

López Obrador had said during a press conference that the Peruvian government is “very questioned as a whole for its behavior, especially for opting for repression and not seeking a way out of the conflict in Peru through dialogue and the democratic method of calling elections or quickly as possible to avoid a situation of political instability”.

The Mexican president considered that this instability affects “fundamentally the fraternal people of Peru”.

“We know how to distinguish very well between what the people of Peru are, a sister nation, and the attitude of the so-called political class, of the economic and political power groups in Peru that maintain this crisis in that country due to their personal ambitions, their interests economically”, he pointed out.

The Mexican government has granted asylum to the wife and children of former President Pedro Castillo, as well as to the former president, who is imprisoned in Lima after his failed self-coup d’état.