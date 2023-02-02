LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Congress on Wednesday rejected a proposal to bring elections forward to December 2023, despite nearly two months of protests that have left dozens dead after the overthrow of former President Pedro Castillo.

Lawmakers will continue debating a different proposal to hold early elections, a demand from protesters. But Peru’s Congress is deeply fragmented and reaching an agreement is difficult.

The first proposal, from the right-wing Força Popular party, was rejected by 68 votes to 54, with two abstentions.

“I regret that Congress has not reached the necessary consensus to move forward in the elections,” President Dina Boluarte said on Twitter. “We will immediately present a bill so that Peruvians can democratically elect their authorities in 2023.”

Jorge Montoya, a congressman and spokesman for the far-right Popular Renewal party, said during Wednesday’s debate that early elections are unconstitutional and that members of Congress should be allowed to finish their terms.

Now, Castillo’s Free Peru party will try to win votes for its proposal, which includes a non-binding referendum on a new constitution and new members of Congress.

“We want to leave our seats, but not before taking the first steps towards a new constitution,” Free Peru lawmaker Maria Aguero told Reuters after the vote.

“That means asking the people whether or not they want a new constitution.”

A supermajority of 87 votes is needed to advance the proposal, while 66 votes are needed to trigger a national referendum.

Violent protests broke out over the weekend after Congress postponed the vote amid infighting, killing one protester and prompting Boluarte to say he would present his own proposal if Congress failed to reach an agreement.

In recent weeks, protesters have blocked roads, taken over airports and set fire to some buildings, with demands that include early elections, the closure of Congress, Boluarte’s resignation and Castillo’s release from prison. Castillo is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of rebellion after trying to illegally dissolve Congress.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas)