The measure was approved in the midst of diplomatic tensions that generated the declarations of ignorance by the Mexican head of state towards the current president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Since the possibility of approval of the proposal was known, AMLO reacted claiming that it would be a source of pride for him.

The diplomatic confrontation between Mexico and Peru escalated this Thursday with the declaration of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador as persona non grata by the Peruvian Congress. 65 votes in favor, 40 against and two abstentions sealed the decision.

The measure was taken in response to AMLO’s constant statements on the internal political issue in the southern nation since the departure of former president Pedro Castillo, whom AMLO considers to have been deposed. The refusal of the Mexican government to transfer the presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Lima was also taken into account.

“The Peruvian people do not accept acts of interference and meddling in our sovereignty”, expressed María del Carmen Alva, a conservative parliamentarian who voted in favor of the motion. She later emphasized that the gesture was “political.” However, she clarified before the claim of the left parliamentarians that “relations with Mexico have not been affected.”

“The only thing that is happening here is that the Mexican president is not recognizing our president (…) commercial and bilateral relations will never be affected,” Alva argued.

As a step prior to the vote this Thursday, the Foreign Relations Commission had rejected the repeated interferences of the North American president, also calling on the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures so that AMLO would not set foot on Peruvian soil.

In defense of national sovereignty and parliamentary institutions, the National Representation has decided to declare the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, persona non grata. The message is clear. We will not allow interference in the internal affairs of Peru. —Jose Williams Zapata (@jwilliamszapata) May 25, 2023



The document resulting from the meeting emphasized that the Mexican head of state made public statements “loaded with falsehoods,” calling them “interfering, irresponsible, and ideological.” He also stressed that he “is unaware of the legitimate constitutional succession” by which the current president came to power.

López Obrador reacted to this conclave by thanking the measure and arguing that the declaration of persona non grata was a source of pride for him.

“Usurper” despite the “Estrada doctrine”

Mexican foreign relations are considered a model to be followed by different schools of world diplomacy. The Estrada doctrine is one of the jewels in the crown of Mexican foreign behavior, giving priority to the self-determination of peoples and non-interference in the affairs of other countries, especially if these come from revolutionary processes.

Despite this policy, the Mexican president has not measured himself in qualifications or statements against the current Government of Peru. Days ago, AMLO described his counterpart as a “usurper.” The president bases himself, without first mentioning that he does not intervene in internal affairs, that Dina Boluarte was not elected by the Peruvians and that she must return the presidency “to the one who won a free and democratic election.”

He even denies handing over the leadership of the Pacific Alliance because Boluarte is not the “legitimate president of Peru.”

Obrador has said on more than one occasion that Castillo was deposed by a ‘powerful sector of the Peruvian Congress. Even his country, one of the pioneers in granting political asylum, protects the wife and children of the former president.

Background to the diplomatic confrontation

Given the attempt to dismiss Congress by then-President Pedro Castillo, national institutions and organizations declared their rejection of the decree and dismissed the measure as an alleged coup attempt. Castillo was arrested and presented to the authorities.

Dina Boluarte, who served as its vice president, took over in her place. Immediately afterwards, the followers of the deposed president took to the streets, leading strong clashes with the security forces. More than 60 people lost their lives.

This generated condemnation from the international community, including Mexico and Colombia, nations that, although Bogotá has lowered its tone, have not stopped denouncing the conditions in which Pedro Castillo was removed from office.

with EFE