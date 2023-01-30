The Peruvian Congress approved this Monday a request to reconsider the vote that last Friday rejected a project for the general elections in the country to be brought forward to October this year.

The decision, taken with 66 votes in favor, 44 against and six abstentions in the plenary, had the decisive vote of the president of Congress, the rightist José Williams, to reach the minimum necessary to be adopted.

In this way, Congress will debate again to seek a consensus that will allow reaching the 87 votes needed to accept the anticipation of elections which, if approved, should be voted on again in the next legislature, as it is a constitutional reform.

At the beginning of the debate, the author of the request for reconsideration, the Fujimorista Arturo Alegría, told the legislators that they must “give an answer to the citizens” and “take into account the crisis” that devastates the country, in reference to the demonstrations of anti-government groups which since December of last year have left more than 60 dead.

In response, the spokesman for the Marxist Perú Libre party, Flavio Cruz, stated that “the population is demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte” and that “this would help in the solution that the whole country is looking for”.

After rejecting the possibility of approving the anticipation for October, Cruz asked that the plenary take into account a minority opinion presented by his party, which calls for the anticipation of the elections in four months, with the inclusion of a consultation on the convening of a Constituent Assembly .

José Jerí, spokesman for the center-right Somos Perú party, opined that Congress “must approve this reconsideration because the extremes are playing their game” and “a balance point must be found” to reach “a minimum agreement “Between the stands.

For her part, Ruth Luque, from the left-wing Juntos por el Perú party, also declared that Boluarte must resign or Congress will debate his impeachment, while Adriana Tudela, from the right-wing Avanza País party, stressed that her party “never clung to any office”, but insisted that “elections be held within a reasonable time, in peace and with a minimum of reforms”.

For his part, Jorge Montoya, of the conservative Renovación Popular, rejected any possibility of advancing the elections to before 2026, when the current mandate should end.

After the reconsideration was accepted, the president of the Constitution Commission, Fujimorista Hernando Guerra García, asked for a room to meet with representatives of the different groups and “propose a way out for the country.”

The plenary of Congress rejected on Friday the anticipation of the general elections in the country for October this year after debating for more than eight hours a project proposed by Guerra García.

In this way, another anticipation project was also set aside, which was approved, in the first instance, on December 20, so that the elections would be held in April 2024.