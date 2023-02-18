Measure allows the opening of criminal proceedings against the former president; Castillo has been in custody since December 7

The Congress of Peru approved on Friday (17.Feb.2023) a draft legislative resolution accuses former President Pedro Castillo of 3 crimes: criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion. There were 58 votes in favor and 23 against, in addition to 3 abstentions.

The measure allows the Public Prosecutor, Patrícia Benavides, to initiate criminal proceedings against Castillo after she filed, on October 11, a constitutional complaint against the Peruvian leader for the alleged crimes.

During the vote on Friday (Feb 17), Castillo was represented by his lawyer Eduardo Pachas. He argued that the former president had the right to make his defense personally before congressmen.

The request was turned down by Lady Camones, chairman of the SAC (Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations). According to her, the request represented a movement of delay and obstruction of the case.

Castillo has been in pre-trial detention since Congress approved his impeachment on Dec. The measure was taken even after the leader dissolved the Peruvian Legislature. With that, the vice-president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the presidency, but still without support from the population.

A series of protests were held in the country in favor of Castillo. Protesters also call for Boluarte’s resignation. At least 65 people have died since December 2022.

The demonstrations also cite the disapproval of the population regarding the bill that proposes to bring forward the national elections to April 2024. The election is scheduled for the same month of 2026. The text was approved in the 1st round by Congress on December 20, but it still needs to go through a 2nd ballot, which will be held on March 15th.

On February 7, the government of Peru declared a state of emergency in 7 regions for 60 days. The measure applies to the regions of Amazonas, Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurímac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna. In addition to the 7 States, the regions of Lima and El Callao will also be in a state of exception during the month of February.