Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, in a file photo. | Photo: EFE

The Peruvian Congress approved, on Friday, the final report of a constitutional complaint recommending that the Public Prosecutor’s Office charge former President Pedro Castillo with allegedly leading a criminal organization during his government to obtain money in exchange for fraudulent bids for public works. . With 59 votes in favor, 23 against and three abstentions, the Chamber approved the final report of the complaint presented by the MP against the former president, who is serving 18 months in preventive detention after his failed attempt at a coup d’état. Now, the MP must present a formal accusation before the Judiciary.

The document recommends charging Castillo with the alleged commission of crimes against public tranquility, in the form of a criminal organization aggravated by his alleged status as leader, and against the public administration, in the form of aggravated influence peddling, as well as alleged accomplice to the crime. against public administration in the form of collusion. The file responds to alleged irregularities found in the work on the Tarata II Bridge, in the department of San Martín, in the north, and in other alleged cases of corruption related to the public company Petroperú and the Ministry of Housing.

During the debate, which lasted about four hours, dozens of the 130 parliamentarians who make up the Peruvian Chamber took the floor, which appeared practically empty. After the failed coup d’état attempt, Congress ousted Castillo on December 7 of last year for “permanent moral incapacity” and named his vice-president Dina Boluarte as his replacement by constitutional succession.