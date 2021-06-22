The Peruvian cinematographic sector continues without reactivating, which already includes fifteen months of para. Something that, without a doubt, causes a terrible economic crisis and the probable disappearance of the sector. We spoke with Mónica Ubillús, representative of Anasaci (National Association of Cinematographic Rooms), and Carlos Hansen, CEO of BF Distribution, who responded to our concerns.

What is the balance of the constant postponement, on the part of the authorities, before the reopening of cinemas in our country?

MU: An industry almost in bankruptcy and mainly ten thousand jobs that have not been reactivated, people who had a life working in the cinema and who for fifteen months have been in for. We only ask that they let us work as the cinema is conceived: with the consumption of food inside the theater.

CH: Today we are facing a very serious situation, because there are many people who have lost their jobs, which has also affected all their families, and if the cinemas continue to be closed, it will be inevitable that massive layoffs will continue because after fifteen months the situation becomes untenable for any company. As for the business, there are many films, including national ones, that have stopped being released in theaters, which is the main window of exhibition. Some are waiting and others simply went to streaming, losing value and causing the large investments that were made for their production to be lost permanently.

Chaos poster, the beginning.

Fifteen months with the rooms closed, unlike other countries in the region, what do you think prevents the reopening?

MU: The main changes in the technical team of the Minsa (Ministry of Health) have brought the talks to zero point up to four times. On the last March 31, they sent us a report from the same Minsa office, where they concluded that the protocols implemented by cinemas reduced the risk of contagion from Covid-19, even having a capacity of 50% and food consumption. We still do not understand why this report has not been made official. We ask the Ministry to review the evidence that we have sent it, which shows how safe the experience in the cinema can be.

CH: The authorities are not taking into account world statistics, even those of Latin America, where it has been proven that cinema is not a point of contagion. Without going too far, countries like Bolivia have opened the cinema since September 2020 and they work without any problem, with food sales and with all the necessary protocols. In countries such as Mexico and Brazil, the cinema closed for a few weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, but today it continues to function normally. Peru is the only country in Latin America that has not had cinemas reopened and what prevents the opening is that the authorities are not giving importance to the sector or taking into account world statistics, where it has been proven that cinema is not a place of contagion.

If this continues, what could be the future of the audiovisual industry sector?

MU: It would be very sad for the industry to go bankrupt, that is why we ask Minsa and the Ministry of Production to approve us to operate with food, as is the case in all Latin American countries.

CH: Without an early opening, one cannot speak of a future for the industry as a whole, this not only affects exhibitors, as some may think, large multiplex cinemas, but affects the entire production chain in the long run. audiovisual. Without cinemas where to exhibit, distributors will not have a way to show the work of national producers, and without that, producers will have to cancel their projects, and people who work in productions will be left without income. The film production chain goes beyond the cinema itself as a physical space, all the families that live in the film industry are left unprotected and today after fifteen months the Government is only asking the Government for equal conditions to be able to work and recover as all facing this pandemic that we had to live.