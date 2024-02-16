'Isla Bonita', the Peruvian film starring Patricia Barreto, Emilia Drago and Saskia Bernaola, It is already on the Netflix streaming platform, which will allow it to be seen in up to 190 countries in the world. The plot of three friends who venture into the heart of the jungle will show the viewer the exotic area of ​​eastern Peru with beautiful landscapes, as well as the joy that characterizes its people.

The film directed by Ani Alva Helfer, with the production of the brothers Dorian and Chichi Fernández-Moris, had a successful run on the national billboard, surpassing 600,000 viewers, and became one of the most viewed films of 2023. Now it hopes to repeat the same success on Netflix, so it is important that the Peruvian public can support it from its premiere.

Those responsible for said production point out that this new Peruvian premiere will allow Netflix to continue betting on more national productions, which will allow the local film industry to continue offering more proposals and giving work to more actors.

What does the director of 'Isla Bonita' say?

“Having a showcase as large as Netflix helps you reach many more people and with that they not only know this beautiful story but also its level and quality. We are proud that our Amazon is showcased through this important platform around the world. I sincerely thank all the people who went to the cinemas to see the film, and to those who could not see it or those who want to see it again, I invite you to enjoy it from February 16,” declared its young director, Ani Alva. Helfer.

Peruvian jungle in the eyes of the world

The film presents the city of Iquitos in all its splendor. Spectators will be able to see, for example, the beaches of Nanay surrounded by fine white sand. You will also be able to discover the multiple varieties of animal species that inhabit the Pilpintuwasi Butterfly Garden and Rescue Center, the joy and color of the Bora community, the mighty Amazon, among other attractions that will undoubtedly generate expectations of visiting this part of our territory.

