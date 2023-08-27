The production that will represent all of Peru in the Goya Awards 2024 already has first and last name: ‘Willaq Pirqa’. The feature film by the Peruvian director and screenwriter Cesar Galindo was chosen to compete for the recognition of the best Ibero-American film. At the time, this film of Peruvian-Bolivian origin had five others who were also waiting to be nominated for the awards to be held next year in the city of Valladolid, Spain. Among the Peruvian feature films were ‘Coveted Single 2’, ‘Future Times’, ‘Queens without a Crown’, among others.

César Galindo, the creator of ‘Willaq Pirqa’, spoke with La República and told us a little more about how he received the news of the film’s nomination, what he seeks to convey with it, and about his look at the peruvian cinema and what would be missing to push it further. Continue reading this note to find out the details of the feature film in Quechua that will represent us at the 2024 Goya Awards.

César Galindo: “Peruvian cinema can compete in the world”

César Galindo spoke with the journalist Claudio Ríos and told him that he was happy when he found out that ‘Willaq Pirqa’ was nominated for the awards, since an Andean feature film in Quechua will represent Peru. What is clear to him is that this does not imply that he will be chosen among the five best, but he believes that with the nomination they will be able to learn more about the way of living and thinking, something that he aims to show with the film.

On the other hand, for the Peruvian filmmaker, ‘Willaq Pirqa’ means the end of many years of work in which he has always aspired to see a film in Quechua entirely and with Andean actors, that was always his ambition. Likewise, he wants people to see Peruvian cinema not as anthropological beings, but as equals, whatever the language: Quechua, Aymara, etc. César Galindo believes that the national film industry is ready to fight anyone.

Finally, he commented on Peruvian cinema and specified that, for him, “we are still in the process of working to create a national cinema. The perspective is that, in the future, since we have a rich cultural variety in Peru, from the We are proud of food or music, in the same way that we have to achieve with the cinema. In addition, you can also take advantage of the languages ​​that we have within the country and exploit the culture to win everyone and that abroad can enjoy it.”

