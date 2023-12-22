First modification: Last modification:
Peruvian ceviche was considered by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This preparation appeared in the country 1,800 years ago and became part of the fishermen's day and, currently, the creativity of local cooks has reinforced the flavors of this dish. Our correspondent Francisco Zacarías spoke with several ceviche masters and told us more details about this representative of Peruvian gastronomy.
