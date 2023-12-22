





01:52 Archive image. Peruvian chef Roberto Madrid displays a plate of traditional sea bass ceviche at his Aroma de Mar restaurant in Lima on December 4, 2023. AFP – CRIS BOURONCLE

Peruvian ceviche was considered by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This preparation appeared in the country 1,800 years ago and became part of the fishermen's day and, currently, the creativity of local cooks has reinforced the flavors of this dish. Our correspondent Francisco Zacarías spoke with several ceviche masters and told us more details about this representative of Peruvian gastronomy.