At the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, recognized for being a key event in the field of independent cinema, the Peruvian director Carla Gutierrez She has been awarded for her documentary 'Frida'. This project marks her foray into the documentary genre and focuses on the emblematic figure of the Mexican artist. Frida Kahlo. The work represents a joint effort between the United States and Mexico. Under the direction of the Peruvian, the production team includes Katia Maguire, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Loren Hammonds and Alexandra Johnes.

The documentary, which had its world premiere at the prominent festival held in Utah, United States, immerses the viewer in a personal, intense and magical journey through the life and spirit of Kahlo. The distinctive feature of this work lies in its narrative, which for the first time is done through Kahlo's own words. After receiving recognition with the “Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: US Documentary”, Gutiérrez expressed his enthusiasm for making the Mexican artist's voice reach the public through this production.

Who is Carla Gutiérrez, the Peruvian filmmaker who triumphed at Sundance?

Carla Gutierrez, 47 years old, is currently a Peruvian filmmaker residing in the United States. Previously, she worked as a documentary editor, standing out in works such as 'When Two Worlds Collide' (2016), 'Chavela' (2017) and 'RGB' (2018), the latter a work that narrates the life of the judge of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and was even nominated for awards Oscar 2019. At Sundance, she made her directorial debut presenting the story of Frida Kahlo.

Where and when will the documentary 'Frida' by Peruvian Carla Gutiérrez be released?

'Frida' is a production that is based on the review of letters and personal writings of Frida Kahlo, as well as interviews and archival material. Chronologically narrating the life of the artist who died in 1954.

The documentary will premiere in March of this year and will be available for viewing through the Amazon Prime platform.

'Frida' arrives in March through Amazon Prime. Photo: Amazon.

