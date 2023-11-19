Camila Escribns She was selected within the top 10 during the final of Miss Universe 2023. Our compatriot had an excellent participation and managed to advance to the next level of the competition. Without a doubt, the Peruvian model dazzled with her beauty, grandeur and performance when she paraded in swimsuit in the outstanding contest. It should be noted that 85 misses participated, but only some managed to qualify. Finally, it was known that the representative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios is the new queen and successor to the American R’Bonney Gabriel.

How was Camila Escribns’ swimsuit parade at the Miss Universe FINAL?

The Peruvian model Camila Escribns dazzled in the final of the Miss Universe 2023, held last Saturday, November 18. The Peruvian appeared on stage and left the audience amazed by parading in a swimsuit. Our compatriot chose a two-piece suit in rosewood color and with flower decorations.

What did Camila Escribens say before the final of Miss Universe 2023?

The Peruvian representative in the Miss Universe 2023, Camila Escribns, expressed her feelings prior to the announcement of the new beauty queen in this important beauty pageant, through her social networks. In this regard, our compatriot shared the following message.

“My dream was always to be PERU before the universe. What an honor to finally live this moment and carry my flag here in the largest competition in the world. Thank you, Miss Peru, for giving me the opportunity to live my dream, thank you, Peru, for all the support,” pointed out in his Instagram account.