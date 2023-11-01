After the triumph of Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023, Camila Escribns, representative of Peru in Miss Universe 2023, expressed her desire to repeat her partner’s feat. Along these lines, she pointed out that she aspires to bring the long-awaited crown of the international competition to her homeland. Just before the preview of the pageant begins in El Salvador, the model revealed details of how her preparation is developing.

What did Camila Escribens say about Miss Universe 2023?

Camila Escribns She said that she is very excited to represent Peru in the Miss Universe 2023. In an interview for the program ‘América spectacles’, the model said that she has been preparing with great specialists to be able to stand out throughout the competition. She announced that in the coming days the public will be able to see the fruits of her dedication.

“Really, it has been a very beautiful path in my life and I am happy that Miss Universe is already close. I have the catwalk every day, coaching, my speeches, my outfits are already being prepared and you will see all the looks,” she said.

Does Camila Escribens hope to win Miss Universe?

Camila Escribns took the opportunity to highlight the good performance that Luciana Fuster had in the Miss Grand International and announced that, like her, she is confident of being able to bring the Miss Universe 2023 crown to Peru.

“All of Miss Peru supported Luciana Fuster, we are happy that she represented Peru and is now Miss Grand. “We have to bring the Miss Universe crown home, the second crown for Peru.”. Along the same lines, Camila explained that in the next few days she would be arriving in El Salvador to meet her peers from other countries.

Camila Escribns will represent Peru in the Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram

