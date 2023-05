Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo being transferred by helicopter last month from the Juan Benítez Luna police complex to the Barbadillo prison in Lima (Peru). | Photo: EFE/ Luis Angel Gonzales

Spanish police confirmed the arrest of Peruvian businessman Fernando Camet, sought by Interpol and accused in Peru in the Odebrecht political corruption case. The arrest took place last Thursday, May 11, in Benalmádena, in the Spanish region of Andalusia, sources from the police directorate-general told EFE.

Fernando Camet’s company is one of those investigated in Peru for alleged involvement in bribes by Brazilian company Odebrecht to former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006).

For this case, the Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office asked in 2021 for a total of 20 years and six months in prison for Toledo and three businessmen, including Camet. Specifically, they are being investigated for the alleged payment of US$ 35 million in bribes by Odebrecht to Toledo, in order to win the bid for two stretches of the South Interoceanic Highway.