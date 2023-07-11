mattel threw a doll collection to celebrate Barbie’s 60th anniversary and commemorate Women’s Day in 2019. On that occasion, 19 women from around the world were the inspiration of the company, since they were recognized as role models for their career and contribution in various areas, such as sports, science, theater, etc. Among those chosen was a young Peruvian: Mariana Costa.

Who is the Peruvian Barbie?

She is Mariana Costa Checa, the Peruvian who inspired Mattel for a Barbie doll. Photo: Mattel/LinkedIn by Mariana Costa

Is about Mariana Czech Coastthe co-founder and CEO of laboratorya Peruvian company that is focused on transforming the lives of low-income girls and women who have not been able to study a professional career.

This project is developed through an intensive six-month program, in which professional women are trained to become future leaders in the tech industry. In this way, Costa, through the company, is helping to transform the technology sector into Latin Americawhich also contributes to female empowerment.

Why did Mattel choose Mariana Costa?

Mariana Costa is co-founder and president of Laboratoria. Photo: Laboratory YouTube

As part of its special collections, the brand mattel decided to innovate and launch a series of 19 dollsbut they were not only surprised by the number, but also by being inspired by women from all over the world, including the Peruvian Mariana Costa.

For the company that created Barbie, the scientist and businesswoman from Lima stood out for having her own doll due to her arduous and noble work hand in hand with Laboratoria. Furthermore, she was praised for mark zuckerberg for his outstanding presentation at the APEC SUMMIT 2016.

Among other recognitions, Costa was also chosen by the BBC to be part of the 100 women of the year in 2016. Then, in 2018, she received the Business Leaders of Change award. Lastly, her most recent award was given to her by the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations, which was the Order of Merit for Women in 2020.

