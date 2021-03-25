The Peruvian group Eunoia just released his first EP titled Pacts of love, which is made up of seven songs that tell stories based on the different ways of seeing love.

With this project, the experimental-style indie rock band seeks to convey their lyrics in the most sincere way with a positive message that connects with the emotions of their followers.

In May, Eunoia released her first single “Única”, which was accompanied by an animated lyric video produced by Angie Algendones that gave this single a fresh and eye-catching look. In August 2020, the group released their second single titled “Amanecer” along with a clip under the direction of Jaime Andrés Coronado and animations by Mr. Tronch (André Coronado). The second theme managed to place the band on the national and foreign music scene due to the great diffusion it had since its launch.

Subsequently, the indie rock group, formed in mid-2019, decided to do a dynamic with its followers so that they can participate in the next video clip of what would be the third single entitled “Tu Memoria”, released in October 2020.

Finally, on December 18 Eunoia announced his fourth and final song called “Luna”, accompanied by a lyric video directed and edited by Jesús Leonardo and Fabrizio Martinez. To close the year 2020, the band was invited again to participate in the third edition of Stream Rock, positioning itself as one of the most outstanding emerging groups of 2020, something that it hopes to consolidate this year with the release of its debut album.

