The music industry has been one of the most affected since the pandemic began due to the coronavirus. For this reason, Susana Baca, one of the highest representatives of Peruvian music, sent a public letter to President Francisco Sagasti, where she asked for financial support for artists who are in crisis due to the cancellation of shows.

The winner of the Latin Grammy He expressed concern about the situation facing his colleagues. He assured that the voucher delivered by the culture Ministry in 2020 it has not had enough scope to pay for workers in the sector.

“The fund that was delivered with so much hype has not even reached 10% of the artists,” he said in a fragment of the text.

Figures from the world of music and acting spoke in support of the singer-songwriter’s request Susana baca, who also asked that his colleagues “survive with dignity”

Peruvian singer Jean Paul Strauss shared the letter from Susana baca and he joined the request he made to the president of Peru.

“Dear Susana Baca, thank you for raising your voice on behalf of the music of Peru. I absolutely join your request to our Mr. President. We all know the sensitivity of President Sagasti and we trust that he will do what is necessary and correct to rescue Peruvian musicians from this already unmanageable crisis that is devouring us day by day, “wrote the interpreter of” De todos las nostalgias. “

For her part, Nicole Pillman, singer and representative of the Union of Musical Artists of Peru, was outraged by the criticism of Susana Baca’s letter.

“Artist is not synonymous with millionaire. Some artists have a lot of money, not because of art, rather they dedicate themselves to art because they already have a lot of money. There are millions of artists who are born into poverty and who precisely use their gift to get out of it ”, he mentioned.

“I am sorry to read the reactions to the letter from Susana baca. There are thousands of musicians from traditional bands, dancers, visual artists, who cannot work with their artistic endeavors at this time. A little more culture and less entertainment would be good for the country “, concluded the” Princesses “interpreter.

While the actress Tatiana astengo de Al fondo hay Sitio assured that artists are not rewarded for image rights on television. Along with his message, he placed Susana Baca’s request.

“The minimum help that was provided did not even reach 10% of the union, I am not exaggerating. Also, (the actors) are not paid our image rights for so many reruns on TV. Duties that are paid all over the world! The artists give personality to the nation, we are memory, image, “he said.

Artists like the actress Monica Sanchez, the cumbiambero Jonathan Rojas, the salsa group Son Tentación and others shared the singer-songwriter’s letter through social networks.

The renowned Peruvian actress Mónica Sánchez shared Susana Baca’s publication from her Twitter account.

“Heartfelt letter from Susana Baca to the president @FSagasti”Wrote the popular ‘Malena’ from Back in the neighborhood.

