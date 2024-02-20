Ani Alva Helfer She knows that when a woman has a purpose she can achieve it if she works hard. The young woman works in a world that has been dominated for several years by men: cinema. Now, she has managed to be considered the highest-grossing director in Peru thanks to various films that she has directed such as, for example, 'Don't tell me a spinster' and 'Single, married, widowed and divorced'.

In an interview for La República, the Peruvian revealed unknown details about the production of her latest film, 'Isla Bonita', which is in first place on Netflix Peru and which has defeated the Oscar nominee 'The Snow Society'. '. She says that almost a rain made recording impossible and she also talks about the conditions she put in place to make the film. Furthermore, she recounts her experiences related to machismo and exclusively reveals her desire to be able to make the second part of the successful 'Single, married, widowed and divorced', a film with which she won a historical record for having the film with the longest run in theaters in the country (27 weeks).

—Ani, currently 'Isla Bonita' is the most viewed film on Netflix Peru. Your film has even surpassed 'Snow Society', which is nominated for an Oscar. Did you expect it?

—I didn't expect it, I mean, when you do something, you always hope for the best. I work very much in the present, I focus on what I can control, be it the script, the casting and all those tools that, as a director, one has to do it. From there I let everything else surprise me, but this exceeds all the expectations I had and that is where the magic begins of connecting with the success it is having and the gratitude to the people who chose to see it in the cinema, which were more than 600,000 viewers, which is a lot, and now Netflix. It is a great satisfaction. I take it as a more than personal triumph, as for our own cinema.

—'Isla Bonita' is not only a comedy film, but you chose to do something that is not common in Peru, you left Lima to film there.

—It is incredible and also to know that, of course, you make the country visible even to others. I didn't know Iquitos, the producers suggested it to me. I feel that it is also a showcase to the world of our own country and our cultural-geographical diversity. Besides, I am also proud that this happened, because not only was the film made in Iquitos, but it was made with people from there. It was a total decentralization.

—How was the casting for 'Isla Bonita'? On this occasion, the film has not been criticized for the accent of some of the artists. The typical actor from Lima was not chosen to do the jungle accent.

—95% of the film's technicians are from the jungle. We did a casting with more than 7,000 people in a stadium. I remember that I was there one weekend from 7:00 in the morning to 11:00 at night and the actors went through several filters until they reached me, which was the last step. To me it seemed disrespectful that we recorded in Iquitos and that the people are not from there. There is no criticism, because, this time, the people are from there. It was a request from me and the producer; The charisma that its people have had to be shown.

—Ani, you are a producer, scriptwriter and director. To that we must add that you are currently the highest-grossing director in Peru for the third consecutive year. A woman standing out in Peruvian cinema.

—I only have words of gratitude. The other day an agent from Mexico that I have there spoke to me and told me that I am the highest grosser in Latin America and I was surprised. At what point did that happen? I am a prepared person and I take the opportunities that have come with my preparation. I have been since 'Don't tell me a spinster', with 800,000 or so viewers, and now also with the million of 'Single, married, widowed and divorced'.

—We know the director of 'Don't tell me a spinster' and 'Single, married, widowed and divorced', but how did you get started in this, what career did you study and how did you get to make films?

—I studied a film career. I studied in Argentina and Mexico. I started working in an editing production company editing small videos and, little by little, I started working in different areas and then decided to be a director. I know that we are few, we are still few, but I believe that, at the technical level, there are more and more women at the helm. It has been a job of great care and discipline.

—Within this artistic world, haven't you had to go through some sexist act? Have you had any unpleasant experiences?

—In general, at work I demand that there be more women. Yes, there have been several moments of machismo, many. What bothers me the most is when they try to explain something to me that I already understood. It happened to me in the early years, maybe not so much now, but before I had assistant directors and I would say something to do and this person would say: “You know, I have an idea.” He was talking and I was: “Hey, but that's exactly what I just said.” At university, you can see that there are women and men, but when you arrive on a recording set the majority are men.

—In recent months it has also drawn attention that the Oscars have ignored the presence of women in strong categories. Greta Gerwig is not classified for best director for 'Barbie' nor is Margot Robbie for best actress.

—As for awards, recognition is always a nice boost. Many do not believe in awards until they win them. I've seen actors and directors say that many times. Everyone dreams of the Oscars even if they say no. Alfred Hitchcock was nominated several times and never won one. It is incomprehensible, but, at the end of the day, it is the public who decides and they are the most important.

—Do you dream of winning an Oscar award?

—Of course, don't doubt it, always. When I bathe, I practice my speech (speech given when winning a prize). That is present.

The success of 'Single, married, widowed and divorced' in theaters

—Ani, is the second part of 'Single, married, widowed and divorced' coming? The film has achieved an all-time record with 27 weeks in theaters.

—That movie was surprise after surprise, after surprise. I wrote the story with my sister. Sometimes you don't control what is going to happen and finally that happened with this film, which is the one that lasted the longest in the history of cinema in theaters. Before there was only 'Pantaleón and the visitors', with 25 weeks. I feel that it is a story that has also resonated and that the characters have also been able to bring to the public. So yes, there could be the possibility of releasing the second part of the film, but without losing the essence, obviously, which is the friendship of the four women. However, I also want to do dramas and take on new challenges.

