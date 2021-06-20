Lita Pezo, the endearing ‘Pantojita’ of I am kids, came to the stage of La voz Perú in search of a place in the competition, however, he did not manage to pass the audition.

The participant performed the song “Tormento” by the Chilean singer Mon Laferte, with which she tried to win over the jury of the program. Despite her great talent and power of her voice, none of the coaches turned their chair during the singer’s presentation.

“ This is a voice that should not be missed, I feel that you have the ability to continue much later in this contest . (…) I am sure that you will continue to build your path, I love the identity of your voice, I love the color of your voice, above all that humility that your gaze gives me, ”said Mike Bahía.

For his part, Guillermo Dávila admired the great talent of the participant and assured her that a great future awaits her in the musical world.

“For me it has been a blessing to listen to you, you have too much feeling you transmit what you feel (…) I think you did a wonderful show, “said the Venezuelan singer.

“This is not a no, it is a small ladder that you have to keep climbing and you are going to get very high because you have everything in your favor,” he added.

As it is remembered, Lita Pezo gained great popularity for imitating Isabel Pantoja in Yo soy kids and being the winner of the season. A few months ago, the participant managed to overcome the coronavirus, however, the disease affected your vocal tone, as mentioned.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.