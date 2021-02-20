The VIP vaccination that outrages Argentines is mirrored in another case that is burning today in Latin America. It is about the Vacunagate of Peru, for which at least 487 officials, leaders and family members from that country were irregularly vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Among them are the former president, Martín Vizcarra and ministers who had to resign, after the provisional president of Peru Francisco Sagasti denounced the list of vaccinated outside the normal circuit and before the health personnel; in a country with more than 44,000 deaths from COVID, more than 2.4 million infected, and with serious health problems such as the lack of medical oxygen for patients in serious condition.

The Argentine Government has a warning in the Peruvian mirror that should not go unnoticed, since here it is unknown how many officials and privileged people have benefited from Sputnik V, the only vaccine in the country so far, with just over 1 million doses from December until now. La Cámpora leaders, young mayors and trade unionists and now businessmen and legislators who were summoned to the “vaccination” of the Ministry of Health were vaccinated.

While in Argentina the only one fired by President Alberto Fernández was the now former Minister of Health, Ginés Gonzalez García, the scandal that shocks Peruvians is of such magnitude that it is beginning to be investigated by the Justice. And it also splashes the Chinese embassy in Lima, since the vaccine that is at the center of irregular applications in Peru It is Sinopharm vaccine from China National Pharmaceutical Corporation. Coincidentally, a batch of 1 million of this vaccine is expected in Argentina by the end of the month.

Vacunagate exploded last week when journalist Carlos Paredes revealed that former President Vizcarra had been secretly vaccinated when he was in power. Later it was learned that Vizcarra, -candidate for legislator in the April elections-, vaccinated his wife and brothers. Then there was a cataract of confessions and then resignations. Among them those of the now former ministers Pilar Mazzetti (of Health) and Elizabeth Astete (Chancellor).

President Sagasti – assumed after a deep institutional crisis – said that 487 are irregularly vaccinated. There are versions in Argentina that here the number of those vaccinated without being in the groups that need it is higher than is known.

The ‘Vacunagate’ arises from the applications of the vaccine to people outside the use that should be given to an extra batch of 3,200 effective doses Sent by the Chinese state group for tests that were carried out in Lima.

The first doses of the vaccine arrived in September for 12,000. Studies began at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (UPCH) and the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM).

Last Sunday it was learned that the trial protocol established the sending of a batch with 3,200 extra doses “to be voluntarily administered to the research team and personnel related to the study.” It is in this game that there were irregularities.

Of these, 1,200 were allegedly in the hands of the Chinese Embassy in Peru and 2,000 in the management of the team in charge of the clinical trial, which provided them at the request of the authorities and close contacts.

The former president said he had been a volunteer in the clinical trial of the vaccine, but the study’s chief medical officer denied it.

