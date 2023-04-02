That Peru lives in a perennial crisis is perogrullo: six presidents in seven years and, in the four months that Dina Boluarte has been president, there have been more than sixty deaths in protests against her government. But as serious as the objective crisis is that no matter who you talk to in Peru, a deep pessimism prevails; everywhere you hear that “this has no solution”. The restlessness is made of the concrete manifestations of the crisis, but even more by the conviction that any effort to straighten the country will be useless.

Why has this black cloud settled over Peruvians? A fundamental reason is that the present crisis is made of the simultaneous failure of the three political projects of the last thirty years: the 1993 Constitution, the democratization of 2000 and the Government of Pedro Castillo. Or better: right, center and left. All unsuccessful. All riddled with corruption. Peruvians today could well repeat what the Aprista leader Luis Alberto Sánchez wrote almost a century ago: our generation has no teachers because it saw them all give up.

The 1993 Constitution

The 1993 Constitution was a key change in recent history. If that of 1979 was made at a time of democratization, of social effervescence, hand in hand with political parties and giving the State a role in the economic sphere, that of 1993 was its nemesis: the daughter of authoritarianism (the fujimorato), it annihilated to the “partidocracy”, deactivated civil society and handed over the leadership of national life to the private sector.

But more than the Magna Carta itself, what is important is what she sought: a particular way of articulating the State, the market, and citizenship. It was the mainstay of a development model linked to what was called the Washington Consensus or neoliberalism. In the Peruvian version it was, from its origin, associated with the arbitrariness of authoritarianism, clientelism and the corruption of the Fujimori regime. In other words, a project with no interest in democratic institutions.

In the early 1990s the project succeeded in tackling hyperinflation and resuscitating Peru’s moribund economy. But authoritarianism was incompatible with a functioning economy. Between 1998 and 2000, Peru barely grew above 1% per year. Only with the democratization of the 2000s did the economy start again.

Although the Fujimori government collapsed in 2000, much of the spirit of the 1993 project survived. And for the Peruvian right, the Constitution has been and is the most precise embodiment of their vision of the country. Especially for the business community, the 1993 constitution has been a sort of salvific Koran: the spell that ended the populist spell of the 20th century and established the new order.

With this project, poverty was significantly reduced for a decade – between 2003 and 2014, above all – while “above” extraordinary wealth was amassed. But the 1993 project was not just economic, it was one of development. While wealth was being generated, the institutional dimensions of national life were neglected. They were not part of his priorities.

The system grown in the shadow of the 1993 constitution produced wealth without development, silver without law. The country’s enrichment came hand in hand with mercantilism, corruption, and informality, but the right-wing calls this the free market. Trying to regulate it is proof of communism. The examples are endless, but it is worth remembering an emblematic one, the “construction club”: a cartel made up of the largest construction companies in the country that divided up public works for decades without ever competing for it. The country knows that laissez-faire means laissez-pluck. Peru’s institutional incapacity is not independent of the economic model, it is a central part of the adopted development model.

Today that democracy collapses and the State is leaking, Peruvians recognize that both dimensions were always ignored by the 1993 project. It is the manifestation of its failure. Although we do not know what would be better, the concrete thing is that the project was exhausted.

The democratization of 2000

When Fujimori fell, a democratic spring began. In the last years of his government there had been large citizen movements against the regime. Peruvian flags were washed in the squares to denounce the filth of the regime. Once he fell, the presidency ended up in Valentín Paniagua, a thorough democrat. After his government came Alejandro Toledo, who had lost the 2000 election when Fujimori was unconstitutionally reelected.

Between Paniagua’s brief presidency and Toledo’s first two years, an intense democratizing project was established. Many initiatives were launched to build a democratic country, opposite to that of the nineties. A party law was passed to put an end to independents and defectors; a decentralization reform was launched to end centralism; To put an end to patronage and corruption, the Ministry of the Presidency was dismantled and various forms of participation for civil society were introduced.

For various reasons, it is evident that that project failed miserably: politics was pulverized and Peru became a country without organizations or leaders; decentralization allowed subnational politics to be dominated by crime and patrimonialism; Boluarte is a return to the authoritarianism of the nineties.

Still, the 2000s were the golden age: economic growth and the absence of authoritarianism. However, the most visible faces of that project were affected by corruption. Toledo, the “healthy and sacred cholo”, received millions of dollars from Odebrecht and today is trying to delay his extradition to a Peruvian prison. Susana Villarán, one of those who passionately laundered the flag, received money from another Brazilian construction company when she was mayor of Lima. The democratizing project, in short, derailed and its emblematic characters turned out to be gangsters.

The left and castillism

For many years, the Peruvian left severely criticized the two previous projects. Both the right-wing and the democratizing ones were variations coming from the same neoliberal bag: doomed to reproduce inequality, infested with corruption and ignorant of the “structural” reforms that would allow social justice.

Surprisingly, they came to power in 2021. Pedro Castillo appeared without great enthusiasm, but the left attributed a historical character to him. He was delighted to play the role of “provincial redeemer” (Raúl Asensio). In his first speech, he assured that a president of the original Peru had finally arrived, prior to the men from Castilla. In another address he stated that he was going to “bring the voice of Huáscar and Atahualpa” – the two heirs to the Inca throne who were waging war when the Spanish arrived. He wasn’t just another vigilante, he was a millenarian.

It would soon become apparent that this chatter concealed a far more mundane project, one that fit into a Kenyan president’s catchphrase: “It’s our turn to eat.” The Government of Castillo was organized, from the first day, based on the fundamental principle of Peruvian politics: “La repartija”. In other words, ripping off the State for one’s own benefit, stunting it along the way if necessary.

In addition, they issued retrograde initiatives, which advanced hand in hand with Congress; They appointed dozens of distinguished ministers; they unconstitutionally expelled the state attorney; flagrant acts of corruption were piling up; the president refused to give interviews; It was ruled out that the public would demonstrate on the government in a referendum. It was a government, in short, that refused to render accounts.

The left dismissed every criticism of Castillo as racist, coup-mongering hoaxes. And it dynamited his democratic credentials: he was also in the business of bartering ideals for public resources. The expected leftist project committed suicide. It ended as feared: with a coup.

And now?

After this triple failure, the whole of Peru knows that grandiose words are shells that only hide particularist greed. Each of the three projects has its emblematic prisoner: Fujimori, Toledo and Castillo.

It is no coincidence that Peruvians do not trust anything or anyone. Everything was tried and they always abused and stole. When recently asking about the leader that Peruvians would like in the presidency, no name exceeds 5% preferences. Citizens know that social and political life is a lawless pond in which each one plucks what they can. What is public and common has ceased to exist.

Dina Boluarte is the most recent manifestation. From day one she made it clear that she would squeeze as much of the presidential lottery out of her as she could. Deplored by the population, she does not take it for granted. Although elected with Castillo, her presidency is supported by the most rancid right (which accused her of coming to power through fraud). She acts according to the system: she rips off as much as she can.

If staying in power means killing dozens of Peruvian men and women, accept the price. Rosalino Flores, 22, died a few days ago, killed by 36 shots fired by a police officer at close range. As on other occasions, Boluarte’s statements have been of a coldness that only fits in the word “heartless.” In the Peruvian system, leaders do not conceive of being accountable to society or institutions. The president is another character of the mantra “it is our turn to eat”. But degraded.

The best ally of the president with a 15% approval rating is the pessimism and disappointment of a society unable to trust. Every project was betrayed. Without having finished being born, they were already obsolete. A line from Caetano sums up the sentiment of these days well: “Here everything seems to be still under construction and it is ruin”. Everything seemed under construction, but it is already a ruin.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.