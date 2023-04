Former Peruvian president, who is already serving preventive detention for attempted coup d’état, could be sentenced to up to 32 years for criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion. | Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Peru/Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of Peru ratified, on Friday, the decision to impose 36 months of preventive detention on former President Pedro Castillo while he was being investigated in a corruption case, after rejecting an appeal filed by his defense. “(The) Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, chaired by César San Martín Castro, ratifies 36 months of preventive detention imposed against former President Pedro Castillo Terrones, investigated for the alleged crime of criminal organization and others,” the court announced in its Twitter account.

The decision is a response to an appeal filed by Castillo, which was evaluated this Wednesday at a hearing. At the time, his defense reiterated that there is no risk of flight, since he is in prison, and that the conviction arguments presented by the Attorney General’s Office are not legal. The former president said that Peruvian judicial authorities are keeping him in custody while he is being investigated for corruption “to comply with an order”, although he did not clarify who issued the order.

In addition to the 36-month preventive detention order, Castillo is also being held for 18 months for allegedly committing the crime of rebellion during his failed self-coup attempt on December 7. In the case of alleged corruption, Castillo is investigated for allegedly directing a criminal organization dedicated to obtaining money in exchange for fraudulent bids for public works during his government.