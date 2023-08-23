The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced this Wednesday that it had initiated a preliminary investigation against the president of Congress, Alejandro Soto, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against the public administration.

“The National Prosecutor’s Office initiated preliminary proceedings against Alejandro Soto Reyes, in his capacity as a congressman of the Republic, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime against public administration – concussion”indicated the Public Ministry in a message shared on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

The crime of extortion involves the collection of taxes or arbitrary rates by an authority or public official for his own benefit.

The investigation also includes one of the workers in his congressional office, Phenelope Jhoana Contreras Cabezas, “as an alleged accomplice in the aforementioned crime.”

A journalistic report issued this Sunday revealed another accusation that adds to those that Soto received since he took office on July 26.

(Also read: The ‘flesh-eating’ bacterium that has left 5 dead in Florida, USA: what it is about)

This investigation showed that workers of the president of Parliament allegedly gave part of their monthly salary to pay for advertising in social networks in favor of the congressman.

This Friday, Soto gave a press conference to defend himself against accusations by journalists and parliamentarians for alleged corruption andHe signed that he has no sentence, nor pending judicial accusation.

Legislator Alejandro Soto during the vote for the Presidency of Congress.

He “categorically and forcefully” rejected having cut the salaries of his advisers and having received suppliers in his office.

“I have no fear (…) I am not afraid of the (motion of) censure because I know what I am doing, what I am proving and what I am demonstrating,” he said about the motion of censure that Congressman Roberto Sánchez drafted and is in the process of collecting supporting signatures.

Soto, from the conservative Alianza para el Progreso (APP) party, added that he has “a certificate from the Judiciary that shows that he did not register any sentence or judicial process” and wondered if “they want to sully Alejandro Soto, or the Congress of the Republic “.

(Also: The story of a boy who died in the fires of Hawaii: he was found hugging his dog)

I submit to the Ethics Commission, but this commission can only investigate me for the facts, for my performance as a congressman

Both the media and congressmen have presented a series of complaints referring to alleged nepotism for having hired the sister of the mother of his newborn son as an adviser, as well as having concealed that he had pending the payment of civil compensation for a defamation complaint.

In addition, The legislator has another complaint for having promoted a law in Congress to prescribe the crimes of fraud and illegal appropriation presented against him by the Waynapicchu transport company.

(Keep reading: Tragedy in India: Collapse of bridge under construction leaves at least 17 dead)

“I submit to the Ethics Commission, but this commission can only investigate me for the facts, for my performance as a congressman since July 26, 2021. It is not going to investigate if I built a house in Yucay (Cuzco region)” , Soto stressed about the questions that have also arisen about the permission obtained to build his home.

EFE