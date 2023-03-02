The Public Ministry of Peru ordered this Wednesday to open a preliminary investigation into the Minister of Labor, Alfonso Adrianzén, the adviser to President Dina Boluarte, Grika Asayag, and the president of the Social Health Security (EsSalud), Aurelio Orellana, for alleged acts of corruption.

“The Prosecutor of the Nation (general), Patricia Benavides, initiated (a) preliminary investigation against the Minister of Labor, Alfonso Adrianzén Ojeda, and the president of EsSalud, Aurelio Orellana Vicuña, for the alleged crime of incompatible negotiation or improper use of the position,” the Public Ministry announced on Twitter.

He added that the investigation also prosecutes the official Grika Asayag, Boluarte’s adviser, for the alleged commission of the crime of aggravated influence peddling. The case corresponds to “the alleged undue interest” in a payment of 41 million soles (10.8 million dollars) by EsSalud to the company Aiona Technology Corporation SAC, which in 2020 obtained the good pro in the acquisition procedure of one million rapid covid-19 tests.

At the beginning of 2021, this million-dollar payment was frozen after a report from the Comptroller’s Office showed that there was direction in the hiring of the company, but in February of this year, under the management of Orellana in EsSalud, the disbursement of this amount was executed. , as recently revealed by the weekly “Hildebrandt en sus trece”.

Said media outlet explained that Boluarte herself became aware of the case and asked the president of EsSalud for explanations, who supposedly has a friendship with the president’s adviser, always according to “Hildebrandt en sus trece.”

With this new case, Minister Adrianzén accumulates two preliminary investigations against him, since on February 15 the Public Ministry opened one for collusion (corruption) aggravated by allegedly hiring Carola Gisella Rodríguez, ex-sister-in-law of the president, as an adviser to his office of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola.