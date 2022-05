President of Peru, Pedro Castillo| Photo: EFE/ Aldair Mejía

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Friday (13) that he will present a bill to Congress for prisoners to work and assume their expenses in prison with the aim of reducing crime.

“We are going to present a bill so that criminals, who steal wallets and keep the population terrified, support themselves and eat with the sweat of their faces, so that they can start working,” Castillo said when speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers in city ​​of Pasco, in the center of the country.

For this regulatory change, the Peruvian government official emphasized that joint work with the Legislature is necessary, for which he asked Congress to prioritize the more than 30 bills presented by the Executive.

According to official data released in May 2021, in the 69 existing prisons across Peru there were 86,825 people detained in April 2021, when the capacity is 41,211. This represents an overcrowding of 111%, which affects, to a greater extent, the prisons of Lima, which have a prison population of 41,651 inmates and a capacity of only 17,695. In 2021, authorities launched several infrastructure projects to expand capacity in prisons in Pucallpa, Arequipa, Puno, Chincha, Cajamarca, Mujeres Trujillo, Lampa and Chimbote.