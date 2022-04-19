Pedro Castillo said there is “popular outcry” for the measure after abduction and rape of a 3-year-old girl

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, said this Monday (18.Apr.2022) that he will send a bill to the National Congress to chemically castrate rapists.

According to Castillo, the measure was in reaction to a “popular cry”, after a case of sexual crime against a 3-year-old girl in the country, kidnapped and raped by a 48-year-old man in the city of Chiclayo. After it was found, thousands of Peruvian citizens took to the streets asking for justice.

The chief of Peru says that castration is a “method of prevention against sexual aggression, and also as a punishment for those who commit crimes of this nature”. The interior minister, Alfonso Chávarry, said, however, that he would have to evaluate the proposal, which could not be implemented without studies.

The libidinal intervention, a method better known as “chemical castration”, involves the dosage of drugs that take away the patient’s libido. The measure is applied in 7 US states, in addition to countries such as Poland, South Korea, Indonesia and Moldova.