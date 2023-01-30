A proposal will be made if the project does not pass through Congress; country faces wave of protests

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, said on Sunday (29.jan.2023) that she will propose a law to bring forward the elections to October this year. The proposal will be made if Congress does not approve the election in 2023.

The idea is that the 1st shift will take place in October and the 2nd in December. In speech publicized on television, Boluarte declared that he also wants to propose a “total renovation” of the Peruvian Constitution.

Peru registers intense demonstrations since the then president Pedro Castillo was deposed by Congress and stuck on December 7th. With that, Boluarte assumed the presidency, but still without support from the population. the protests already left 65 dead until early Sunday night (29.jan).

Among the demands of the protesters is the departure of Boluarte from the government and the holding of new elections. Some are even calling for Castillo to be released and reassumed as president.

A bill that aimed to bring forward the elections to the end of this year was rejected by Congress on Friday (27.jan). Congressmen will analyze this Monday (30.jan) a request for reconsideration of the measure.

According to Boluarte, Congress must understand that it has a historic responsibility. “Vote in Peru, in favor of the country, advancing the elections to 2023”, he asked in his speech.

POPULATION APPROVES GOVERNMENT OF BOLUARTE

Study Published on Sunday (29.jan) by IEP (Institute of Peruvian Studies – Institute of Peruvian Studies) shows that 75% of Peruvians ask that the current president, Dina Boluarte, resign from office.

The survey considers 1,214 interviews conducted by telephone. Data indicate that 76% disapprove of Boluarte’s government. The number is similar to that recorded by the institute in early January. Only 17% of the population approve of the president.

More than half (59%) of the Peruvians interviewed by the IEP identify with the demonstrations held across the country since December. Still, 73% agree with new general elections in 2023, not in 2024; 69% are in favor of calling a Constituent Assembly.

CONGRESS REQUESTS IMPEACHMENT

Members of the left parties Free Peru, Democratic Peru and Democratic Exchange submitted a request for impeachment of Dina Boluarte. The 28 signatories justify the request by “permanent moral incapacity” of the head of state due to the deaths recorded during protests in the country. Here’s the fullin Spanish (12 MB).

This is the 1st attempt to remove Boluarte from office. The vacancy motion presented questions the “excessive use of weapons” to control the demonstrations. According to the document, protesters died due to the actions of the security forces commanded by Boluarte and, therefore, she is the one who must “Account for Deaths”. For congressmen, the president “I should have already resigned”.

To move forward, the motion must be approved by 40% of the deputies – that is, to have 52 votes among the 130 congressmen. If the rite is instituted, the plenary of the Chamber will debate the exit, the president will be summoned to make her defense and a new vote will be scheduled. To approve impeachment, a vote of at least 2/3 of the number of deputies is required, that is, 87 votes. The Congress of Peru is unicameral.

In December, Congress approved in the 1st round a bill to bring forward the general elections in the country to April 2024. The election was scheduled for the same month of 2026.

It was also determined that the term of the president, Dina Boluarte, will end on July 28, 2024, while the parliamentary term will end on July 26 of that year. The 2nd round of voting should be held in March.

HOW IT STARTED

In a speech on national television on December 7, the then president, Pedro Castillo, announced the dissolution of Congress, decreed a state of emergency and curfew throughout the national territory.

The political movement was rejected by Congress and Castillo’s ministers. On the same day, congressmen approved the impeachment of the president by 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

Next, Castillo was arrested by the National Police and Dina Boluarte, his then deputy, He took office then. On December 15, the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy. The infractions are provided for in articles 346 and 349 of the Peruvian constitution.

Since then, supporters of former President Castillo have held demonstrations across the country calling for President Boluarte’s removal.

The protests also mention the disapproval of the population regarding the bill that proposes to bring forward the national elections to April 2024 – they are scheduled for the same month of 2026. The text was approved in the 1st round by Congress on December 20th, but still needs to go through a 2nd vote, which will be held on March 15th.

On January 13, the Minister of the Interior, Victor Rojas, the Minister of Women, Grecia Rojas Ortiz, and the Minister of Labor, Eduardo García Birimisa, resigned to the positions.