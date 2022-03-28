by Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Monday countered the arguments with which he sought his impeachment in Congress and said the accusations against him were based on press reports without any “corroboration”.

In a 22-minute speech, Castillo said he had walked within the law during the eight months of his tenure and that the crisis the country is going through is a result of the coronavirus pandemic and was complicated by global inflation generated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Castillo, who came to power with the Marxist Peru Free party after winning close elections, went to Congress to respond to an impeachment process for “moral incapacity” promoted by right-wing parties, amid accusations of alleged constitutional misconduct in his eight months of management.

The start of the impeachment process was approved in mid-March in the fragmented Congress with 76 votes.

To remove Castillo, Congress must gather at least 87 votes from 130 lawmakers, a scenario unlikely due to divisions among the opposition. Congress earlier this month ratified the president’s fourth cabinet of ministers.

Castillo, whose term runs until July 2026, rebutted the allegations and accused economic groups he did not identify of seeking a “coup” against his government.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat