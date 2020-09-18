Peru does not come to rest. As if the Andean country, which has the highest corona death rate worldwide, didn’t already have enough problems, it is now still in the midst of a political crisis. This Friday, in Congress, deliberations on the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra for “moral unfit” should begin. The parliamentarians had narrowly approved the motion for the procedure at the end of last week. However, 87 of the total of 130 votes are necessary for Vizcarra to be removed.

The background to the application is an investigation by the Ministry of Culture into alleged irregularities in the engagement of a relatively unknown artist. The contract was $ 50,000. The service, however, was not about presentations, but rather motivational discussions with employees, which attracted attention. The case became political when Vizcarra admitted to having met the artist during the campaign of his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, but without cultivating a personal relationship with him. Sound recordings later surfaced allegedly showing Vizcarra talking to staff about the case. The opposition sees the conversation as an attempt to cover up the connection between the artist and the president and even spoke of a criminal organization.

Vizcarra made a televised address that week. A section of parliament is using the “gossip” of a sound recording to destabilize the government with baseless arguments, he said. He is sorry that someone he trusted in his immediate circle created such a situation. Vizcarra even warned of a conspiracy on the part of Parliament’s President Manuel Merino, who, if dismissed, would take over the presidency until the next April elections. Merino has tried to win the army over and has already started to form a new cabinet. Merino denied this allegation. Although he met the commandant of the navy, he did not speak to him about removing Vizcarra.

Quickly on a collision course

The government tried in the past few days to use legal means to hold up the debate scheduled for this Friday. But even if it comes to a vote, Vizcarra would have little to fear. Several leaders of political parties rejected the advance of parts of the opposition. Among them is even the possible presidential candidate César Acuña, whose party made a significant contribution to the acceptance of the motion.





The impending destabilization of Peru is also being followed with concern abroad. The governments of Colombia, Chile and Bolivia stood behind Vizcarra and called for prudence. The 57-year-old Vizcarra is the second Peruvian head of state after Kuczynski to face dismissal proceedings within three years. Kuczynski, accused of corruption, resigned ahead of the Congress vote in 2018 after it was revealed that his allies were apparently negotiating votes with opposition MPs to prevent his removal.

Vizcarra took over as Vice President. However, his pursuit of judicial and political reforms quickly put him on a collision course with Congress. There was already a showdown last year, which ended in the dissolution of parliament and subsequent new elections. However, even in the new Congress, Vizcarra does not have a stable majority. Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Peru next April.

While Vizcarra is likely to survive the dismissal process, the fate of his Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva is uncertain. In a separate motion, Congress will vote on a motion of no confidence against Alva by September 19. She is accused of not having done enough to prevent the economic slump as a result of the pandemic. Economic output shrank by 30 percent in the first quarter, making Peru one of the world’s front runners. Analysts assume that the homemade political instability will make the economic recovery even more difficult.