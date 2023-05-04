The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, denied this Wednesday that during the anti-government protests that have shaken the country in recent months “extrajudicial executions” and a “massacre” took place, as pointed out by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in its latest report.

“Like all reports, There are questions that we do not share but we respect, even more so coming from an organism of the inter-American human rights system such as the Commission”, indicated the president together with the ministerial cabinet.

“In fact, we reject the alleged existence of extrajudicial executions and the classification of a massacre, even when it is conditionally mentioned in the events that occurred during the protests,” added the president.

The accusations that weigh on Boluarte

In its report on the situation of human rights in Peru, the IACHR affirms that the State response to protests that erupted after the failed self-coup by former President Pedro Castillo “was characterized by the disproportionate, indiscriminate and lethal use of force.”

Likewise, it denounces that in the Andean city of Ayacucho there were cases of “extrajudicial executions” that “would have resulted in serious human rights violations“.

Boluarte explained that the deaths that occurred in the protests are being investigated by the corresponding judicial bodies and that it is “important” that these investigations advance quickly to find responsibilities.

And he defended the Armed Forces and the Peruvian National Police (PNP), of which he said that “They will always be at the service of society to protect its integrity”.

Anti-government demonstration in Lima, Peru.

‘I don’t think they could have reached those conclusions’

“The general report always uses the conditional ones, those of the Commission were two days and three days, in five days I don’t think they were able to come to any conclusions.that’s why they speak conditionally,” he said in relation to the visits to the country that said institution carried out last December and January.

In this sense, the Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, pointed out that “does not seem adjusted to the criteria of reasonableness and proportionality that the IACHR conclude that there were serious episodes of use of force after only one interview and two visits to Peru”.

The president denied that there was racism during the repression of the protests as the report indicates and stated that in his government “there is no act of discrimination for reasons of race, religion or any other nature”, in relation to various expressions of members of the Executive during these months that human rights organizations have criticized.

Protesters burn a box that represents a coffin with the image of Dina Boluarte. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP

“Since we took office, there has not been any polarization discourse between one and the other, much less division. We have always called for unity, peace, dialogue“, he added.

Boluarte welcomed the fact that the IACHR document is firm to the condemn the coup carried out by the then president Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022 and the regional body’s recognition of the rapid response of Peruvian institutions to preserve the constitutional order and the rule of law on that date.

He stressed that the State respects the international commitments in the field of human rights that are “fundamental pillars” for the Government and that for this reason, as soon as the protests began in December 2022 they invited the IACHR to the country to assess the situation.

“The report does not attribute criminal responsibility in a personal capacity to any State authority“, indicated Otárola, pointing out that this is not” a sentence “and that Peru will apply the recommendations gradually in accordance with the Constitution.

EFE