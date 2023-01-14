The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, renewed her cabinet this Friday (13) with the exchange of the holders of three ministries, amid the escalation of violence in the protests against the government. The acts already add up to almost 50 dead since December, with 21 of them in the last week.

In an act at the Government Palace, announced minutes before it took place, Boluarte swore in Vicente Romero Fernández, Luis Alfonso Adrianzen and Nancy Tolentino, to occupy the Interior, Labor and Women portfolios, respectively, after accepting the resignation of their predecessors .

The first to announce the departure of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, who was sworn in on Tuesday (10) by Congress, was the now former Minister of Labor, Eduardo García Birimisa.

He presented his letter of resignation on Thursday (12) and asked Boluarte to apologize and acknowledge the errors in his government’s response to the protests demanding his resignation.

At the Ministry of Labor, García, who was emphatic in defending that the country needs “a change of faces in its direction and an anticipation of the elections” when presenting his resignation, was replaced by the lawyer Adrianzen, who until then occupied the position of secretary -general of Otárola’s cabinet and had previously been appointed advisor to the Ministry of Defense, when it was headed by the now prime minister.

New change in the Ministry of the Interior

The Interior portfolio will be occupied by Romero Fernández, who will replace Víctor Rojas Herrera and will have the great challenge of directing the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the institutional response to the protests.

Interior is the ministry with the most changes since Boluarte assumed the presidency of the country, in December last year. Rojas Herrera himself, who is now leaving office, was sworn in just over three weeks ago to replace César Augusto Cervantes, who lasted just ten days in office.

The new minister, Romero Fernández, is a retired PNP general and was Minister of the Interior for three months during the term of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations will now be headed by psychologist Nancy Tolentino, who in 2012 was executive director of a program in the same department.