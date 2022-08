Aníbal Torres (right), next to President Pedro Castillo: the departure of the prime minister represents the resignation of the entire cabinet, for the appointment of a new ministry, and deepens the political crisis in Peru

Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres placed the post at the disposal of President Pedro Castillo for “personal reasons” and after considering that he served the “most neglected and forgotten people”, in a letter released this Wednesday (3) on your social networks.

Torres joined the government as Minister of Justice last year and took over as chief of staff on February 8, a period in which the government accumulated around 60 ministers in different portfolios.

In this way, Peru will have its fifth prime minister since Castillo came to power, on July 28 of last year: Torres had been preceded by Guido Bellido (who was in charge of the current president’s inauguration until October 2021), Mirtha Vasquez ( from October 2021 until the end of January this year) and Héctor Valer (who only stayed in the position for one week, in February).

In the letter addressed to the president, Torres thanked Castillo for the trust placed in him, first as Minister of Justice and later as Prime Minister. He also anticipated that he will resume his activities as a teacher and wished the president “the greatest success in his administration”.

With the departure of the prime minister, all members of the cabinet will have to present their resignation to Castillo, who will be able to make all the changes he deems pertinent in the government.

Torres’ resignation comes at a time of fragility for the president, who is being investigated by the nation’s attorney, Patricia Benavides, for five cases of alleged corruption for allegedly leading a criminal organization within the government, among other charges.

At least two of the main people involved in these cases, former Transport Minister Juan Silva and President Fray Vásquez’s nephew, are on the run from justice and the National Police has offered a reward for their location and capture.