Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said on Friday (9.Dec.2022) that she is willing to discuss with political and civil organizations in the country the holding of early elections. Is it over there assumed the Presidency of Peru after the impeachment of the former president Pedro Castillo.

🇧🇷If society and the situation justify bringing the elections forward, then, in conversation with the democratic and political forces in Congress, we will sit down to talk”, Boluarte told reporters, quoted by Reuters🇧🇷 🇧🇷I didn’t cause this situation, I’m just fulfilling the constitutional role.🇧🇷

castillo was removed from office after announcing the dissolution of congress and the holding of new elections. The vote for the departure of the former president was already scheduled and was maintained even after the official pronouncement of the head of state.

In all, there were 101 votes in favor of Castillo’s departure, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

Boluarte had been the country’s vice president since June 28, 2021, when he was elected on the ticket of Pedro Castillo🇧🇷 Boluarte was Peru’s Minister of Development and Social Inclusion during the entire period she was in Castillo’s government.

In her inauguration speech, she declared that Pedro Castillo tried to give a “coup d’etat”🇧🇷 He said it was essential to resume the agenda of economic growth with social inclusion. He asked for time to rebuild the country and stated that “apolitical truce to install a government of national unity”🇧🇷

WHO IS DINA BOLUARTE

The president of Peru is a lawyer trained at the University of San Martin de Porres. She worked for 14 years in the management of Reniec (National Identification and Civil Status Registry), the Peruvian agency responsible for issuing identification documents for all citizens.

He asked for permission from the body in 2021 to run as vice president on Pedro Castillo’s ticket in the presidential elections for the Free Peru party.

She was Minister of Development and Social Inclusion from June 2021 until November 25, 2022, when Castillo promoted a ministerial reform. Still, she remained the vice president of the country.

Boluarte was expelled from the Peru Livre party in early 2022 after giving an interview to the Peruvian newspaper the Republicsaying that “never identified with the ideals of the party”🇧🇷

In another part of the interview, Boluarte said he was from the center-left. 🇧🇷Like thousands of Peruvians, I am on the left, but on a democratic, not totalitarian, left.”, said the president. She has been without a party since leaving Peru Livre.

In 2018, she was a candidate for mayor of Suquillo, a district in the province of Lima. she received only 2,555 votes by the Peru Libertario party and was not elected.