Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and new Prime Minister Pedro Miguel Ángulo during the inauguration ceremony in Lima. 🇧🇷 Photo: Paolo Aguilar/EFE

The new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, appointed her ministerial cabinet this Saturday, three days after taking office following the ousting of Pedro Castillo, who was arrested and accused of staging a self-coup. Former prosecutor Pedro Miguel Angulo Arana was chosen by her as prime minister of a government with a large female presence. In a protocol ceremony at the Government Palace, Boluarte swore in Angulo Arana and urged him to act against corruption.

After taking the oath of office, the new president went on to name the heads of the 17 ministries, eight of which are held by women. Boluarte did not appoint ministers for the Transport portfolios – one of the portfolios most criticized for corruption in the Castillo government – ​​and Labor. None of the ministers who formed part of Castillo’s cabinet are among those appointed, although all of them announced their resignations just minutes after he announced on Wednesday that he would dissolve Congress, govern by decree in an exceptional regime, convene a constituent assembly and reorganize the justice system. Many of them, like Boluarte itself, denounced Castillo’s measure as a coup d’état, and some, like the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, César Landa, called for international help to stop it.

Alex Alonso Contreras Miranda was chosen by Boluarte to head the Ministry of Economy, where he has been vice-minister until now. The new Minister of Foreign Affairs is Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who was also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the previous government. Cesar Augusto Cervantes, retired general of the National Police, is the new Minister of the Interior; and lawyer José Andrés Tello was appointed for Justice and Human Rights.

The cabinet was made up mostly of people with a broad technical profile and no known ties to the parties represented in parliament. After taking office, Boluarte met with parliamentary benches with the aim of building bridges with Congress, which is very fragmented and with which Castillo had strong clashes during his 17 months in power.