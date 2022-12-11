Dina Boluarte said she has “worked hard to form a cabinet of unity and democratic consolidation”

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, appointed the cabinet of the Peruvian government on Saturday (10.Dec.2022). The occupants of the positions of Minister of Economy, Minister of Mines and Energy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister and other ministries have already been chosen. The information is from Reuters🇧🇷

Alex Contreras, former Deputy Minister of Finance, will be Minister of Economy. Oscar Vera, chemical engineer, will be Minister of Mines and Energy. Pedro Angulo, a former prosecutor, will be prime minister. Ana Cecilia Gervasi will take over as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

read list of ministers:

Pedro Angulo – Prime Minister

Ana Cecilia Gervasi – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Luis Alberto Peñaranda – Ministry of Defense

Alex Alonso Contreras – Ministry of Economy and Finance

César Augusto Cervantes Cárdenas – Ministry of the Interior

José Andrés Tello Alfaro – Ministry of Justice and Human Rights

Patricia Correa Arangoitia – Ministry of Education

Rosa Bertha Gutiérrez Palomino – Ministry of Health

Nelly Paredes del Castillo – Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation

Sandra Belaunde Arnillas – Ministry of Production

Luis Fernando Helguero González – Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism

Oscar Vera – Ministry of Mines and Energy

Hania Pérez de Cuéllar – Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation

Grecia Elena Rojas Ortiz – Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations

Albina Ruiz Ríos – Ministry of the Environment

Jair Pérez Brañez – Ministry of Culture

Julio Javier Demartini Montes – Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion

Dina Boluarte60 years old, is the 1st woman to chair the Peru🇧🇷 She was vice president and He took office on Wednesday (7.Dec.2022), after the former Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo to be destitute of the charge.

“I have been working hard to form a cabinet of unity and democratic consolidation that meets the needs of the country”said Boluarte in a speech on Saturday (10.10).

“A government that works for economic recovery and social justice and guides us along the path of progress. The government of national unity will be for all Peruvians. A government of dialogue, agreement and social cohesion”said.

“I am attentive to social concerns and demands and I reach out to meet just demands. With the help of the social sectors and political forces, we will once again have the stability that our country so much demands and demands”he stated.

Also on Saturday, the president swore in the oath to the members of the ministerial cabinet, headed by Pedro Angulo Arana, in a ceremony at the Government Palace.

